Psalm 22: When it feels like God has forsaken us

By Tyler Tankersley

Most people are at least somewhat familiar with Psalm 23. Its pastoral and tranquil images of God as our shepherd easily captures our attention. Psalm 23 brings us comfort and assurance. The psalm placed directly before Psalm 23 is vastly different.

Psalm 22 is a song of complaint and petition. The psalmist feels forsaken, abandoned and ignored by God. The writer feels mocked by their enemies and is physically in turmoil: "I am poured out like water, and all my bones are out of joint" (Psalm 22:14).

Some people are surprised to find such raw and honest expressions of pain in the Bible. Churches are sometimes guilty of betraying the Bible as a collection of moral maxims and cutesy stories about wisdom. The Bible, and specifically the Book of Psalms, expresses the full gamut of human emotions: from songs expressing wonder at the created world (Psalm 145) to songs that call for violence towards an enemy's children (Psalm 137), from songs that point people towards wisdom (Psalm 14) to songs expressing deep, personal lament (Psalm 35).

Some of the more negative psalms, such as Psalm 22, may not be suitable for wall-hangings like you might find at Lifeway, but there is power in their raw vulnerability and expressions of pain. Each of us at some point in our lives will find ourselves in seasons of pain, of torment, of lament and of complaint. When we find ourselves in those moments of darkness, we do not need cliche quotations about goodness; we need to know that our pain and suffering is heard. Psalm 22 gives voice to the dark seasons we are all susceptible to experience.