The United States entered First World War on April 6, 1917, when Congress declared war on Germany, followed by a similar declaration on Austria-Hungary on Dec. 7. American troops would not be sent en masse until 1918. With war being waged, the Missouri National Guard was federalized and sent overseas in August 1917. Without a local defense force, Gov. Frederick D. Gardner felt that the state should be protected against possible enemy infiltration or other unrest occurring within Missouri's borders. Thus he proclaimed the Missouri Home Guard in July 1917. These units were to serve only until the regular Guard returned from fighting overseas. These units were under control of Gov. Gardner and was voluntary as no compensation was awarded. Several thousand men from the state ultimately enlisted.

In Cape Girardeau, the company initially recruited 155 men in September 1917. Of those 66 passed physicals and enlisted under the temporary command of Capt. D'Nean Stafford. On Dec.10, 1917, they officially were designated as the 7th Separate Company of Infantry and elected Allen B. Oliver as captain with Rollin B. Andrews and Norman Healy as firstst and second lieutenants, respectively. According to a Feb. 5, 1918, letter from Capt. Allen L. Oliver to Adj. Gen. Harvey C. Clark, the men reached full strength of 100 men and would form groups for basketball games, shows, a band and stringed orchestra. Oliver went on to state that the men were the "most enthusiastic and earnest voluntary organization ever maintained in this community." Several prominent men enlisted including Russell L. Dearmont (corporal), Rush H. Limbaugh (corporal), Fred A. Groves (sergeant), Julian N. Friant (private), Theodore R. Regenhardt (corporal) and R.E.L. Lampkin (private).

The unit saw light duty. Their big support of the war effort occurred during Christmas 1917, when they packaged and shipped Christmas boxes to the men drafted and enlisted from Cape Girardeau County. Inside these boxes were two pairs of woolen socks, three khaki handkerchiefs, two pounds of candy, one jar of jelly, two dozen small cakes and a package of tobacco. They held weekly drill in the Cape Girardeau Central High School gymnasium and supported the war effort through marching in parades. Because their company served as volunteers, they needed to raise money to provide for rifles and uniforms. The citizens and businesses of Cape Girardeau answered the call by raising over $1,000 for these two endeavors.