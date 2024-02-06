Jackson High School sophomore and FFA member Emily Peters recently won a national competition -- and brought home a British White heifer calf, whom she named Annabelle, to the family farm near Bertrand, Missouri.
Peters said the last few weeks have been a roller coaster of emotions, and one she wasn't really expecting to happen.
Peters joined FFA, or Future Farmers of America, in ninth grade, with the original idea of learning more about horses and how to show them.
But plans changed, she said.
"My dad told me, 'You don't want to get into cattle,'" Peters said. "He told me he wasn't going to buy one."
She paused. "Me being stubborn, I decided I'd do it without his help."
And she heard about the youth program with the British White cattle breed, through Facebook, she said.
"Dad didn't take it seriously at first," she said. "It's a national competition. I was not expecting to win."
But win she did. Peters turned in an essay on her plans for agriculture in general, and on what she'd do with the heifer calf if she won it.
By her own description, Peters has exceptional language arts skills, and wants to go into agricultural journalism or marketing at some point.
So that was part of the battle. The rest was having two letters of recommendation written on her behalf -- one was written by her teacher, Sara Green.
"She found the contest on her own," Green said, "and told me about it."
Green added that Peters is "very hardworking and self-aware. A real go-getter."
The contest was for children age 9 to 15, Peters said.
"I turned 16 the week before I picked up the calf," she said.
The breed is dual purpose, meaning it's good for milk and meat, Peters said, and the cattle are docile.
"My goal is to help get the word out about the breed," Peters said.
To that end, she's participated in several public speaking events, and plans to show Annabelle at upcoming local events, including the SEMO District Fair.
The British White Cattle Association of America is a small, tight-knit organization, Peters said, and that is appealing to her.
The show was in Purcell, Oklahoma, back in October, Peters said, is a relatively new organization, and is working to introduce the British White breed to the United States, said association co-founder and staffer Brooke Smith of Oklahoma, speaking by phone Tuesday.
Smith said there are other programs similar to this one for different breeds, and said that this is a great way to get the word out about a relatively new breed to the United States, and hopefully grow.
And, she said, the reason the national contest was held was, "We couldn't give away a calf in every state, so the essay contest was born."
It's important to get these cattle into the fields, she said, because "We can go to Cattlemen Association meetings, beef expos -- but when you see the British White cattle in person, it's a whole different ballgame."
The coloration is unique, she said, and when the British White are cross-bred, the calves retain the coloring.
"They're beautiful," Smith said, and when that's coupled with the breed's docile nature and versatility between producing good dairy and good meat, the breed is really a great investment.
"With our program, this is a good opportunity to get the kids involved because there are a lot of people turning to the mini breeds," Smith said.
Miniature breeds are easier to handle, Smith said, but don't have the same market value as bigger cattle.
That's a big reason why the British White are such a good idea, she said.
Smith said the same contest will be held again next year, with the same application process and deadline of July 15, 2019.
"I think for me in looking at all of our applicants and needing to chose someone, it's not so much about the age of the individual, the location, not any of that. It's more to me about their end goal of what they want to achieve with that calf," Smith said. "If we can know that this is somebody that wants to get into the breed, be in the breed and continue on for years to come and have readily attainbable goals, then that really is what helps us in making the decision."
Smith said ultimately, the goal is not just to get exposure for the breed, but getting youth members involved who want to buy and raise the cattle.
"That puts more bloodlines, people, knowledge of the the breed as a whole out there," Smith said.
