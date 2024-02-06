Jackson High School sophomore and FFA member Emily Peters recently won a national competition -- and brought home a British White heifer calf, whom she named Annabelle, to the family farm near Bertrand, Missouri.

Peters said the last few weeks have been a roller coaster of emotions, and one she wasn't really expecting to happen.

Peters joined FFA, or Future Farmers of America, in ninth grade, with the original idea of learning more about horses and how to show them.

But plans changed, she said.

"My dad told me, 'You don't want to get into cattle,'" Peters said. "He told me he wasn't going to buy one."

Annabelle, a British White heifer calf owned by Jackson sophomore and FFA member Emily Peters, drinks from a water basin Tuesday near Bertrand, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

She paused. "Me being stubborn, I decided I'd do it without his help."

And she heard about the youth program with the British White cattle breed, through Facebook, she said.

"Dad didn't take it seriously at first," she said. "It's a national competition. I was not expecting to win."

But win she did. Peters turned in an essay on her plans for agriculture in general, and on what she'd do with the heifer calf if she won it.

By her own description, Peters has exceptional language arts skills, and wants to go into agricultural journalism or marketing at some point.

So that was part of the battle. The rest was having two letters of recommendation written on her behalf -- one was written by her teacher, Sara Green.

"She found the contest on her own," Green said, "and told me about it."

Green added that Peters is "very hardworking and self-aware. A real go-getter."

The contest was for children age 9 to 15, Peters said.

"I turned 16 the week before I picked up the calf," she said.

The breed is dual purpose, meaning it's good for milk and meat, Peters said, and the cattle are docile.