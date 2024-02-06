Princes William, Harry honor Diana's charity work

LONDON -- Princes William and Harry on Wednesday visited a memorial garden dedicated to Princess Diana to pay tribute to their mother's charity work on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

The royals, accompanied by William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, huddled under umbrellas in pouring rain as they strolled through the Sunken Garden, which is planted with white flowers and dedicated to the princess at her former home, where she would stroll by and ask the gardeners about their ever-changing displays.

William and Harry, who have promised to carry on their mother's charity work, chatted animatedly with representatives from groups Diana supported.

The princes then left the palace grounds to meet with members of the public, who braved the rain for hours for a chance to share memories of Diana with her sons.

The weeks before the anniversary of Diana's death have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "the people's princess" and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.