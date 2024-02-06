The holidays can be stressful as we try to plan parties and buy the right presents. Christmas is supposed to be about the birth of Jesus, but it has become a time of overindulgence. We tend to spend too much money and eat too much food. Then when January rolls around, we resolve to get out of debt and lose weight. After the holidays, will we remember our presents? How many of those gifts will be returned?

In the book of Isaiah 9:6 we read about God's gift to us, "For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace." As Christians, we can experience peace with God and the peace of God. We believe that Jesus fulfilled all the prophecies concerning the Messiah. He is the only son given who is known as God and father.

Later in Isaiah 53:5 we read about the sacrifice the Messiah made for us. "But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed." While I have heard some Bible teachers describe this passage as proof that God will give us good health, what it is describing is the ultimate sacrifice that brings about the forgiveness of sin.

At Christmas we focus on Jesus' birth and on Easter we think about his death and resurrection. Most of us assume that everyone knows this, but after decades as a pastor I have learned that many Americans are uninformed about Christianity and or other world religions.

It is important to know what you believe and why you believe it. Have you made peace with God? Careful study of Scripture leads to saving faith. We do not have to bully or intimidate people into submitting to our religion. By God's loving grace, people will respond to the message of Christmas, if they will listen. People who have difficulty believing in miracles will struggle with the gospel.