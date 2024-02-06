The holidays can be stressful as we try to plan parties and buy the right presents. Christmas is supposed to be about the birth of Jesus, but it has become a time of overindulgence. We tend to spend too much money and eat too much food. Then when January rolls around, we resolve to get out of debt and lose weight. After the holidays, will we remember our presents? How many of those gifts will be returned?
In the book of Isaiah 9:6 we read about God's gift to us, "For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace." As Christians, we can experience peace with God and the peace of God. We believe that Jesus fulfilled all the prophecies concerning the Messiah. He is the only son given who is known as God and father.
Later in Isaiah 53:5 we read about the sacrifice the Messiah made for us. "But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed." While I have heard some Bible teachers describe this passage as proof that God will give us good health, what it is describing is the ultimate sacrifice that brings about the forgiveness of sin.
At Christmas we focus on Jesus' birth and on Easter we think about his death and resurrection. Most of us assume that everyone knows this, but after decades as a pastor I have learned that many Americans are uninformed about Christianity and or other world religions.
It is important to know what you believe and why you believe it. Have you made peace with God? Careful study of Scripture leads to saving faith. We do not have to bully or intimidate people into submitting to our religion. By God's loving grace, people will respond to the message of Christmas, if they will listen. People who have difficulty believing in miracles will struggle with the gospel.
Faith in Jesus begins with the virgin birth. Some students of Scripture argue that the Hebrew word we translate, "virgin," can be translated, "maiden, or young woman." There is nothing extraordinary about a young woman having a baby, although childbirth is miraculous in a sense. A case for the virgin birth can be made from the Septuagint (the Greek translation of the Old Testament). Written before the birth of Christ, the Septuagint uses a Greek word that means "virgin."
The specific passage is Isaiah 7:14, "Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold the virgin shall conceive and bear a son and shall call his name Immanuel." The translation of Immanuel is, "God with us."
Did you realize that Mary's fiance, Joseph had a hard time accepting the virgin birth? According to the Bible, he thought it was the end of the relationship. In that culture, being engaged meant that it took a divorce to cancel the wedding. Read Matthew 1:18--25.
Joseph did not understand what was happening until an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream saying, "Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit." Can you imagine what Joseph was facing before he received a special revelation from God? Instead of peace, he was facing disappointment and a broken heart. Sometimes we panic when we fail to consider that God is in control, and we can trust him.
You may be facing an emotional, physical, or spiritual crisis. We do not have all the answers, but the good news of the gospel is that God is with us, and he is for us. Do not overlook or reject the ultimate gift of Christmas. May God grant you peace.
