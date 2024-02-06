Price of freedom

My Grandad grew up on a tobacco farm in western Kentucky. He spent his boyhood days planting, harvesting, drying and smoking tobacco. Shortly after he and my Granny were married, he shipped off to Germany to fight for the cause of freedom. The story handed down is a cease-fire was declared while crossing the Atlantic en route to the combat zone, changing his and his unit's mission from combat to peacekeeper. Estimates are that 56.4 million men and women, civilian and military, died during the second great war (guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/highest-death-toll-from-wars/?fb_comment_id=837406259615349_1637898349566132). The savagery of the Holocaust, the blood-stained beaches of Normandy, and the haunting remains buried at Pearl Harbor are stark reminders freedom is never free.

Freedom, whether political, societal or personal, and intrinsic, is never without costs nor boundaries. Freedom that haphazardly casts of all restraints creates a new form of enslavement. If nothing is bad, then nothing is good, and all we are is good-for-nothing.

Proverbs 29:18 though reads, "Where there is no prophetic vision," an absence of God's revelation, "the people cast off restraint, but blessed is he who keeps the law." Without a sense of a transcendent value, an awareness that you matter more than the sum of your parts, the loss of sleep has no more value than the loss of life in freedoms cause.