Press on toward Christ

I was running in a triathlon I had prepared months for. I was prepared for this race. I was not ready for taking wrong turns.
The biking and the running portion were an open course -- meaning traffic was using the same roads the competitors were. While biking, I crested a hill the same time a truck came speeding through the intersection where I needed to turn -- focusing on the truck I missed the turn. Two blocks later, I realized I was going the wrong way. Back on course, I made it to the second transition: running.
My run was going well. I came along the back section of the course a volunteer told me to go one block then turn left. I missed the left. By the time I realized it, there was no place to go but forward. I ran at least three-quarters of a mile out of my way.
Two missed turns, plus extra distance equaled one frustrated competitor. When I realized how far off course I was, my goal shifted from competing to being proud of my finish. No matter how frustrated I was, I needed to press on towards the goal.
The Bible in Philippians 3:13-14 stresses the importance of pressing on towards the goal of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. Press on to know Christ more. Three qualities are needed to press on.
First, forget what lies behind. When a runner looks behind them instead of where they are going, they slow down and potentially stumble. To forget what lies behind is a call to keep looking forward. Looking forward does not mean your past does not matter, nor does it call to ignore what has occurred. Forgetting what lies behind is a call to not focus on your past. Looking behind will keep you from looking forward and cause you to stumble in the present.
Second, reach forward. Press forward. Keep moving towards the finish line. You cannot live in the past, only strain to the future.
Third, press on. When life is hard; press on. When you are hitting your stride; press on. When you are stumbling; press on. One thing you do in your life of faith in Jesus is press on.
The finish line does not move. You move to the finish line.
