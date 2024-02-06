Press on toward Christ

I was running in a triathlon I had prepared months for. I was prepared for this race. I was not ready for taking wrong turns.

The biking and the running portion were an open course -- meaning traffic was using the same roads the competitors were. While biking, I crested a hill the same time a truck came speeding through the intersection where I needed to turn -- focusing on the truck I missed the turn. Two blocks later, I realized I was going the wrong way. Back on course, I made it to the second transition: running.

My run was going well. I came along the back section of the course a volunteer told me to go one block then turn left. I missed the left. By the time I realized it, there was no place to go but forward. I ran at least three-quarters of a mile out of my way.

Two missed turns, plus extra distance equaled one frustrated competitor. When I realized how far off course I was, my goal shifted from competing to being proud of my finish. No matter how frustrated I was, I needed to press on towards the goal.