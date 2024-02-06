Presidential recipes over the years

As we celebrate Lincoln's birthday, Washington's birthday and also Presidents' Day I became curious about some of the recipes our Presidents and First Ladies might have enjoyed.
As I started looking up recipes and trying to find more and more recipes, it was so interesting, and I really enjoyed reading really old recipes with very little or simple directions. I tried to imagine cooking over wood burning stoves with little way to control the temperature and the lack of ingredients we enjoy today.
I did choose a few recipes to share with you today that have a full ingredient list and directions, to make things a little simpler for you. Enjoy!
Under cold running water and using a clean nylon scrub pad or small brush, scrub clams to remove loose barnacles and dirt. Place clams in a large deep saucepan; add just enough water to cover. Bring to boil; boil for 5 minutes or until shells open. Strain through fine mesh sieve set over bowl, reserving broth. Remove clams from shells; chop flesh into 1/2-inch pieces. Reserve.
In large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add salt pork; cook, stirring often, for 2 to 3 minutes or until just translucent. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until translucent but not brown.
Add potatoes; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add reserve broth and bring to boil; boil for about 8 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Add clams, salt, and pepper; cook for 1 minute or until clams are heated through. Remove from heat; stir in milk and cream. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.
Tip: if re-heating, do not boil.
Source: After you click on the link, you'll need to scroll down to this recipe. ourwhitehouse.org/a-sampling-of-recipes-from-the-first-ladies-and-presidents/
This recipe is from the 1992 Bush-Clinton presidential campaign.
Beat butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and egg until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in hot water and vanilla. Gradually beat in flour, baking soda, and salt, until well blended and smooth. Stir in chocolate chips.
Drop dough by well-rounded teaspoons onto greased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minute, or until golden. Cool cookie sheet on a wire rack for 1 minute, then remove cookies to a rack to cool completely.
Source: allrecipes.com/recipe/10636/barbara-bushs-chocolate-chips/
The 37th U.S. President, Richard Nixon, was born on January 9, 1913 in Yorba Linda, California on his parent's lemon ranch. Meatloaf was absolutely President Nixon's favorite food. He also enjoyed cottage cheese and ketchup for breakfast (but that's another story!) So it's an honor to have this recipe and eat something that President Nixon once enjoyed. It's really special too being that it's Mrs Nixon's personal family recipe.
Grease a 13 x 9 inch baking pan. Melt butter in a saute pan, add garlic and saute until just golden - do not brown. Let cool.
Dice bread and soak it in milk.
In a large mixing bowl, mix ground beef by hand with saute ed onions and garlic and bread pieces. Add eggs, salt, pepper, parsley, thyme and marjoram and mix by hand in a circular motion.
Turn this mixture into the prepared baking pan and pat into a loaf shape, leaving at least one inch of space around the edges to allow fat to run off. Brush the top with the tomato puree and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Refrigerate for 1 hour to allow the flavors to penetrate and to firm up the loaf.
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Bake meatloaf on lower shelf of oven for 1 hour, or until meat is cooked through. Pour off accumulated fat several times while baking and after the meat is fully cooked.
Let stand on wire rack for five minutes before slicing.
Attribution: The White House Family Cookbook by Henry Haller, 1987
Recipe source: recipegoldmine.com/celeb/pat-nixons-meatloaf.html
The late first lady and her husband, President Lyndon Baines Johnson, had a fondness for spoon bread, "one of Lyndon's mother's delightful dishes," Lady Bird Johnson said. With a salad (fruit or green) and meat, it makes the perfect lunch.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine cornmeal and 2 cups of the milk in a flame-resistant, ovenproof saucepan or skillet over medium heat. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, beat eggs in mixing bowl. Stir in the remaining cup of milk. Add a spoonful of the cornmeal mixture to the egg mixture, stirring to combine. Pour egg mixture into saucepan and stir until smooth. Stir in salt, baking powder and melted butter. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.
Source: thehistoricalhomemaker.com/2023/12/23/lady-bird-johnsons-spoon-bread-recipe/
The Georgia native loved bringing a little taste of the South up to the White House. This recipe is adapted from The White House Family Cookbook. Carter became as well-known as working alongside her husband, Jimmy Carter, on their many Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Projects as she was for being First Lady.
Preheat over to 350 degrees. Grease the inside of a 2-quart casserole dish.
In a small frying pan, fry chopped bacon and onions until lightly brown. Set aside.
Bring bouillon to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan; add grits gradually, stirring with a wire whisk.
Reduce heat and continue cooking, stirring vigorously, until mixture thickens. Cover and cook for until all liquid is absorbed — about 15 minutes,
Remove from heat and add Worcestershire sauce, butter, and 1 1/2 cups of cheese, stirring until well blended.
In a small bowl, blend egg yolks with 1/4 cup milk.
Pour mixture into grits and mix thoroughly; add more milk if necessary, thinning to consistency of cream of wheat.
In a clean, dry bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Fold into grits. Fold in bacon and onions.
Pour into prepared baking dish.
Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cups of cheese and a dash of cayenne.
Bake on middle shelf of preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until fluffy and brown.
Source: After you click on the recipe link, scroll down to find this recipe: rd.com/list/first-ladies-favorite-recipes/
Mrs. Obama had submitted the cookie recipe to Family Circle Magazine for the cookie bake-off against Anne Romney.
For the contest, voters had the chance to vote which cookie they liked the most and it was predicted that the winner of the cookie contest's husband would be elected to the Presidency. Mrs Obama's cookie did win the contest that year and as they say...the rest is history.
Family Circle's First Lady Cookie Bake-Off ran from 1992-2016. Here is the recipe Mrs Obama submitted to Family Circle Magazine in 2012.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl with an electric mixer, cream butter, vegetable shortening, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. On low speed, beat in flour mixture. By hand, stir in white and milk chocolate chips, mint chips and walnuts.
Drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely.
Source: thehistoricalhomemaker.com/2024/01/17/michelle-obamas-white-and-dark-chocolate-chip-cookies/
LBJ and Lady Bird were proud of their Texas' roots and loved down-home cooking so much, the French chef they inherited from the Kennedy administration actually resigned — complaining about having to make too much BBQ!
Melt butter in saucepan. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Brush liberally on meat before barbecuing.
Source: After you click on the recipe link, scroll down to find this recipe: www.rd.com/list/first-ladies-favorite-recipes/
Served to Jimmy Carter on his birthday and the Reagans on their wedding anniversary, this classic vanilla cake was beloved by many First Ladies.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt.
Thoroughly brush the insides of two 8- or 9-inch (2-inch high) cake pans with shortening and dust with flour.
Using an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter until very smooth. With the mixer on medium speed, slowly add in the sugar. Continuing to mix on medium speed slowly add in the eggs. Stir in the vanilla and zest, if using. On low speed, slowly add flour mixture and milk, alternating between the two. Start and end with the flour mixture.
Divide the batter evenly between the two pans. Bake for about 35 minutes, until the tops are firm to the touch.
Let the cakes cool in the pans for 15 minutes.
Invert the cakes onto cooling racks and let cool thoroughly before frosting.
Source: After you click on the recipe link, scroll down to find this recipe: www.rd.com/list/first-ladies-favorite-recipes/
This delicious simple ice cream was served at a state dinner with Mikhail Gorbachev. Unlike traditional vanilla ice cream, because of the honey, this ice cream never hardens.
Place the egg yolks and honey in the bowl of a stand mixer. Using a whisk, whip the mixture on high speed until increased in volume and pale yellow and fluffy.
Place the milk in a saucepan. Scrape the seeds out of the vanilla beans, place the seeds and beans into the milk. Place the saucepan on medium heat and bring to a boil. With the mixer running, dribble the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture. When all the milk has been added, place the mixture into a saucepan on medium heat.
Stir the mixture constantly until it has thickened slightly and has started to bubble around the edge. Immediately pour the mixture through a very fine sieve.
Allow the mixture to cool to lukewarm.
Chill the mixture in the freezer for 3 hours.
Source: After you click on the recipe link, scroll down to find this recipe: www.rd.com/list/first-ladies-favorite-recipes/
First Lady Mamie Eisenhower's recipe for fudge was published soon after she became First Lady in 1953. The fudge recipe was an immediate hit with American families. It consequently became dubbed "Mamie's Million Dollar Fudge." It's simple to make, and as the recipe states, it's better the next day!
Boil the sugar, salt, butter, and evaporated milk together for six minutes.
Put chocolate bits, German chocolate, marshmallow cream, and nutmeats in a bowl.
Pour the boiling syrup over the ingredients. Beat until chocolate is all melted, then pour in pan. Let stand a few hours before cutting.
Remember it is better the second day. Store in a tin box.
Source: www.theamericanmoms.com/mamie-eisenhowers-fudge/
Position rack in lower 1/3 of oven and preheat to 375 degrees.
Melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute the mushrooms, onions, garlic, and shallots together. Stir in seasonings and cook 2 minutes until liquid is evaporated.
Let cool for 5 minutes.
In a medium bowl combine eggs with milk or cream and beat well. Stir in mushroom mixture and pour into pie crust.
Bake until filling is puffed, set and starting to brown-about 35 to 45 minutes.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/barbara-bushs-mushroom-quiche-recipe-1938613
Apparently, President and Mrs. Taft loved to entertain. They had dinner guests, luncheon guests and sometimes even breakfast guests nearly every day. So they always had "emergency provisions to be held in reserve". They never knew for sure the number of guests until they were seated. President Taft insisted that refreshments should be served on every occasion. And Mrs. Taft always had it prepared at the White House because she felt if food came from the White House Kitchen, it would taste better and be more appreciated by guests.
Chop cold turkey or chicken very fine. Season with pepper, nutmeg, and onion. Melt butter, add flour, and mix until smooth. Add cream and cook slowly, stirring constantly until sauce is thick. Add salt and chopped fowl. Chill.
Shape into croquettes. Dip croquettes into egg, then into breadcrumbs. Roll lightly into shape. Fry in boiling fat (380 degrees) until browned, about 5 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
Source: www.fairborndailyherald.com/2019/04/09/frans-favorites-recipes-from-u-s-first-ladies/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
