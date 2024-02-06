Presidential recipes over the years

As we celebrate Lincoln's birthday, Washington's birthday and also Presidents' Day I became curious about some of the recipes our Presidents and First Ladies might have enjoyed.

As I started looking up recipes and trying to find more and more recipes, it was so interesting, and I really enjoyed reading really old recipes with very little or simple directions. I tried to imagine cooking over wood burning stoves with little way to control the temperature and the lack of ingredients we enjoy today.

I did choose a few recipes to share with you today that have a full ingredient list and directions, to make things a little simpler for you. Enjoy!

John F. Kennedy's Favorite Boston Clam Chowder

2 pounds little neck clams in shells (or 1 cup shucked clams)

1 tablespoon butter

1 ounce salt pork or bacon, cubed

1 onion, finely chopped

2 potatoes, peeled and diced (about 1 pound)

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

1 cup warm milk

3/4 cup warm whipping cream

Under cold running water and using a clean nylon scrub pad or small brush, scrub clams to remove loose barnacles and dirt. Place clams in a large deep saucepan; add just enough water to cover. Bring to boil; boil for 5 minutes or until shells open. Strain through fine mesh sieve set over bowl, reserving broth. Remove clams from shells; chop flesh into 1/2-inch pieces. Reserve.

In large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add salt pork; cook, stirring often, for 2 to 3 minutes or until just translucent. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until translucent but not brown.

Add potatoes; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add reserve broth and bring to boil; boil for about 8 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Add clams, salt, and pepper; cook for 1 minute or until clams are heated through. Remove from heat; stir in milk and cream. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

Tip: if re-heating, do not boil.

Source: After you click on the link, you'll need to scroll down to this recipe. ourwhitehouse.org/a-sampling-of-recipes-from-the-first-ladies-and-presidents/

Barbara Bush's Chocolate Chips

This recipe is from the 1992 Bush-Clinton presidential campaign.

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 1/2 teaspoons hot water

1 1/8 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Beat butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and egg until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in hot water and vanilla. Gradually beat in flour, baking soda, and salt, until well blended and smooth. Stir in chocolate chips.

Drop dough by well-rounded teaspoons onto greased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minute, or until golden. Cool cookie sheet on a wire rack for 1 minute, then remove cookies to a rack to cool completely.

Source: allrecipes.com/recipe/10636/barbara-bushs-chocolate-chips/

Pat Nixon's Meatloaf

The 37th U.S. President, Richard Nixon, was born on January 9, 1913 in Yorba Linda, California on his parent's lemon ranch. Meatloaf was absolutely President Nixon's favorite food. He also enjoyed cottage cheese and ketchup for breakfast (but that's another story!) So it's an honor to have this recipe and eat something that President Nixon once enjoyed. It's really special too being that it's Mrs Nixon's personal family recipe.

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup finely chopped onions

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 slices white bead

1 cup milk

2 pounds lean ground beef

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon salt

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram

2 tablespoons tomato puree

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

Grease a 13 x 9 inch baking pan. Melt butter in a saute pan, add garlic and saute until just golden - do not brown. Let cool.

Dice bread and soak it in milk.

In a large mixing bowl, mix ground beef by hand with saute ed onions and garlic and bread pieces. Add eggs, salt, pepper, parsley, thyme and marjoram and mix by hand in a circular motion.

Turn this mixture into the prepared baking pan and pat into a loaf shape, leaving at least one inch of space around the edges to allow fat to run off. Brush the top with the tomato puree and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Refrigerate for 1 hour to allow the flavors to penetrate and to firm up the loaf.

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Bake meatloaf on lower shelf of oven for 1 hour, or until meat is cooked through. Pour off accumulated fat several times while baking and after the meat is fully cooked.

Let stand on wire rack for five minutes before slicing.

Attribution: The White House Family Cookbook by Henry Haller, 1987

Recipe source: recipegoldmine.com/celeb/pat-nixons-meatloaf.html

Lady Bird Johnson's Spoon Bread

The late first lady and her husband, President Lyndon Baines Johnson, had a fondness for spoon bread, "one of Lyndon's mother's delightful dishes," Lady Bird Johnson said. With a salad (fruit or green) and meat, it makes the perfect lunch.

1 scant cup of cornmeal

3 cups whole milk (divided)

3 eggs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine cornmeal and 2 cups of the milk in a flame-resistant, ovenproof saucepan or skillet over medium heat. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, beat eggs in mixing bowl. Stir in the remaining cup of milk. Add a spoonful of the cornmeal mixture to the egg mixture, stirring to combine. Pour egg mixture into saucepan and stir until smooth. Stir in salt, baking powder and melted butter. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Source: thehistoricalhomemaker.com/2023/12/23/lady-bird-johnsons-spoon-bread-recipe/

Rosalyn Carter Cheese Grits

The Georgia native loved bringing a little taste of the South up to the White House. This recipe is adapted from The White House Family Cookbook. Carter became as well-known as working alongside her husband, Jimmy Carter, on their many Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Projects as she was for being First Lady.

1 small Vidalia onion, chopped

3 slices of thick-cut bacon, chopped

4 cups chicken bouillon

1 cup enriched white hominy grits

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter

2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

Sprinkle of cayenne

4 egg yolks

1/4 to 1/2 cup cold milk

4 egg whites, at room temperature

Preheat over to 350 degrees. Grease the inside of a 2-quart casserole dish.

In a small frying pan, fry chopped bacon and onions until lightly brown. Set aside.

Bring bouillon to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan; add grits gradually, stirring with a wire whisk.

Reduce heat and continue cooking, stirring vigorously, until mixture thickens. Cover and cook for until all liquid is absorbed — about 15 minutes,

Remove from heat and add Worcestershire sauce, butter, and 1 1/2 cups of cheese, stirring until well blended.

In a small bowl, blend egg yolks with 1/4 cup milk.

Pour mixture into grits and mix thoroughly; add more milk if necessary, thinning to consistency of cream of wheat.

In a clean, dry bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Fold into grits. Fold in bacon and onions.

Pour into prepared baking dish.

Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cups of cheese and a dash of cayenne.

Bake on middle shelf of preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until fluffy and brown.

Source: After you click on the recipe link, scroll down to find this recipe: rd.com/list/first-ladies-favorite-recipes/

Michelle Obama's White and Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mrs. Obama had submitted the cookie recipe to Family Circle Magazine for the cookie bake-off against Anne Romney.

For the contest, voters had the chance to vote which cookie they liked the most and it was predicted that the winner of the cookie contest's husband would be elected to the Presidency. Mrs Obama's cookie did win the contest that year and as they say...the rest is history.

Family Circle's First Lady Cookie Bake-Off ran from 1992-2016. Here is the recipe Mrs Obama submitted to Family Circle Magazine in 2012.