Preserving the harvest of a garden for year-round eating

By Rennie Phillips

Most everyone I know is harvesting their tomatoes, green beans, squash, onions, and the list goes on and on. But when there is an abundance, one needs to be able to store some till later. Even a little stored for this winter will taste amazing.

I dug my garlic the other day so I hung it up on the rafters in my shop. I'll leave it there until the stalks and the covering on the garlic dries. Once dry, I'll trim off the roots and the top. This garlic then can be stored about anywhere it is dry, as long as the temperature isn't above normal. I store ours in a room in my shop that we keep about 70 to 72 degrees.

Marge and I also pulled the last of our onions. Most of the onions ended up being from about 12 to 16 ounces per bulb. We left the tops on them, so we tied the tops together and also hung them on the rafters in our shop. My brother lays his onions on the floor of his shop till they are dry. Once dry, one can trim the tops and then store where it's dry and not too warm. We'll store ours in the cool room in my shop.

We dug our potatoes about a month ago, so we have them in the cool room as well. We lay them out in cardboard boxes and then check them for spoiled potatoes. It seems like one now and then spoils, and if you don't catch it, the ones around the bad potato will spoil. The potatoes will keep a lot better if you don't wash the potatoes. You can brush the dirt off, but just don't wash them. We had enough potatoes left from a year ago to plant last spring.

Sometimes Marge cans the potatoes in quart jars. These canned potatoes will last for several years. A friend of mine used to can potatoes, carrots and meat in quart jars. This makes for an almost instant meal.

Most winter squash will last a number of months if cured. Squash, like spaghetti squash, need to be picked and then cured for one to two weeks. Simply lay them out in the shade and let them rest for a week or so. They will last a good time if stored in a cool place. Acorn squash won't store very well, so they probably need to be used first. If you have winter squash, check it to be sure the bugs aren't enjoying your tasty veggie.