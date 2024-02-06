Presents or presence?

By Mark Hopkins

We have just passed through another Black Friday. It is that one day after Thanksgiving when the stores at the malls open at 6 a.m. and stay open until midnight. It's Black Friday because retail merchants expect their labors over the past year to finally get out of the red and into the black, when the monthly ledger will finally show a positive balance. On that day each year I stay out of the stores, and I hesitate to even drive by the mall on the way to anywhere.

Perhaps it was the Three Wise Men who started all the trouble. They brought presents with them when they followed the star to Bethlehem to see the baby Jesus. Ever since, we have been giving presents to each other to celebrate Christmas. To be fair, people in many cultures and religions find excuses to give gifts, much to the joy of the recipients and the store owners.

In the Christmas story, the Three Wise Men brought gold, frankincense and myrrh. Gold is still acceptable, frankincense and myrrh less so. (For one thing, those items are hard to find at Walmart.) If the three kings of the Orient had been as wise as advertised, they might have brought a broom to the stable. (By the time they arrived to Bethlehem the scriptures tell us the little family had moved into a house.)

One of the realities of growing older is there comes a time when you don't feel the need for more presents. When you were young, Santa could gift wrap a brick and make you happy. All of us with children can remember when, by the afternoon of Christmas Day, children were playing more with boxes the toys came in than with the toys.