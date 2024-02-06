Prepared, but not

The Bible tells us in the gospels several details on how resurrection Sunday went. The women went to the tomb at dawn, finding it empty. Two of the disciples had run to the tomb and found it empty just as the women said (Jn 20:4). Meanwhile, the chief priests and Pharisees, who rallied to have Jesus crucified, began to spread the rumor the disciples had stolen the body of Jesus from the tomb (Mt. 28:13). The news of the empty tomb, the stories being spread about the disciples, resulted in them at the close of the resurrection day hiding behind a locked door.
Looking closer at the women who went to the tomb, there are three traits to note of. First, they went to the grave with a sense of urgency. The gospel of Luke tells us that on Friday before Sabbath began, these women followed Joseph of Arimathea, who embraced the responsibility of burying Jesus to the tomb. They saw where and how he was laid. When they returned to where they were staying that night, they prepared the spices and ointment necessary for his burial. Then they rested. At dawn Sunday, as soon as they were able went with urgency to the tomb where they could perform this last honor of preparing his body.
Notice also they were prepared. They possessed both the necessary spices and oils and were ready for what they would find. At least the thought they were. Yet, when they arrived, the stone sealing the tomb had been moved, and the cavern was empty. They were perplexed. Prepared for what they knew but unprepared for what they found.
Similarly, we find ourselves in a moment where we thought we knew what tomorrow would hold, but now we are not sure. The plan to go to such and such place and do such and such thing has been scrapped. The true predicament of begin human is we have no certainty as to what tomorrow brings (Jas. 4:13 -- 14). We live each day in the tension for our desire for tomorrow and the uncertainty of the day.
The tension of uncertainty is an opportunity for faith to flex its muscles. If anything, our recent days have broken the delusion that tomorrow is both guaranteed, and we are its master. Today is the day to increase your faith in the one who knows your every tomorrow.
