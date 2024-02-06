Prepared, but not

The Bible tells us in the gospels several details on how resurrection Sunday went. The women went to the tomb at dawn, finding it empty. Two of the disciples had run to the tomb and found it empty just as the women said (Jn 20:4). Meanwhile, the chief priests and Pharisees, who rallied to have Jesus crucified, began to spread the rumor the disciples had stolen the body of Jesus from the tomb (Mt. 28:13). The news of the empty tomb, the stories being spread about the disciples, resulted in them at the close of the resurrection day hiding behind a locked door.

Looking closer at the women who went to the tomb, there are three traits to note of. First, they went to the grave with a sense of urgency. The gospel of Luke tells us that on Friday before Sabbath began, these women followed Joseph of Arimathea, who embraced the responsibility of burying Jesus to the tomb. They saw where and how he was laid. When they returned to where they were staying that night, they prepared the spices and ointment necessary for his burial. Then they rested. At dawn Sunday, as soon as they were able went with urgency to the tomb where they could perform this last honor of preparing his body.