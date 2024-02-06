Prepare three envelopes

By Mark Hopkins

There is an old joke that has lots of truth in it and still provides a smile at the end. See if this one rings a bell.

A new president enters the Oval Office. Like most on their first day there is some confusion, not only about where everything is but what to do first. After some misdirection the President perseveres and gets things rolling with his new administration. At about the six-month mark he runs into trouble and begins to lose control. No matter what, he can't regain his momentum. Finally, in desperation he decides to consult his predecessor, so he calls the former president who is pleased to help him.

After some conversation the former president suggests he look in the bottom drawer to the far left in his desk. When he opens that drawer he finds three envelopes, numbered one, two and three. A note attached says, "In case of trouble open envelope No. 1." He opens it and it says, simply, "Blame your predecessor." So he thinks about how best to do that and shortly, every issue, every problem has the same answer: It is caused by something done by his predecessor.

That worked for a while. About a year later he was again having major difficulty with the problems of the country so, remembering the envelopes in the lower drawer, he takes out the second envelope, opens it, and finds the word, "Reorganize." So, he calls in his staff, terminates some and makes new assignments to others. Before long there was confusion about who to approach about their concerns or how to get a hearing for their new ideas.