Editor's note: This article has been edited to show the accurate spelling of a source name and that pelvic floor muscles are strengthened during the process of prenatal yoga practice.

It's generally accepted that exercise during pregnancy is a good thing.

Yoga is an ancient Indian form of exercise that emphasizes a person's well-being as a whole — body and mind. It includes breath control, meditation and practicing various body poses.

When Ellen Gipson was pregnant at 24 weeks, she decided to switch from the traditional yoga to prenatal yoga.

"I wanted to stay active throughout my pregnancy," she says. "Yoga is a great option, because it's something you can do to stay flexible."

Nine-week-old Ruth Gipson raises her hands with her mother Ellen Gipson during a mother and baby yoga demonstration taught by instructor Chelsea Aldrich at The Edge Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Her instructor, Chelsea Aldrich, says, generally, during pregnancy isn't the best time to get started with yoga, but some people do.

"Technically you're advised not to start something that you haven't done before, but with your doctor's approval, it's OK," she says.

For Gipson and other more seasoned "yogis," as Aldrich calls them, continuing to practice yoga throughout pregnancy is no problem.

"I teach them all the modifications they need to know," Aldrich says.

In addition to helping a pregnant woman stay fit, yoga can also help prepare the body for childbirth by strengthening pelvic floor muscles used in labor.

Yoga instructor Chelsea Aldrich goes over a mother and baby yoga demonstration with Ellen Gipson and her 9-week-old daughter Ruth Gipson in her studio at The Edge on March 29 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Practicing yoga also can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease lower back pain and improve sleep.

Instructors call yoga a practice, because it's something that is always evolving.

"Yoga is a journey in which you never arrive," Aldrich says. "I'm still on a journey. I'm a teacher, but first and foremost, I'm a student. That's how a yoga practice is, you cultivate it. It is a practice. It's something like if you're a musician, you practice. If I'm in a class and I'm the teacher, I'm still practicing."

Another bonus of participating in prenatal yoga is that it gives pregnant women a chance to bond, something Gipson liked.

"You can tell someone, 'I can't tie my shoes anymore, because I can't see my feet' and they understand," she says.

Gipson continued with prenatal yoga right up to her delivery date. Her last class was in her 38th week, one week before she delivered her baby daughter, Ruth.

There are some poses that are not suggested, like inverted positions in the latter part of the third trimester.

"To flip upside down, it's counterproductive to your goal," Aldrich says, who teaches yoga at The Edge: Your Fitness Advantage, located at 2 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Even poses targeted at balance may not be the best.