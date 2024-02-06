Praying publicly

It is humbling for me to have had many opportunities to pray publicly. I always try to speak the truth in love -- realizing not everyone wants to hear someone pray. I do not want to abuse this privilege in a way that limits opportunities for other members of the clergy. So far, no one has walked out or yelled at me during a prayer. Hopefully, fear of intimidation will never alter my public prayers.

I have been complimented for ending my prayers, "In Jesus' name." The reason I pray this way is twofold. First, I base it on John 14:13-14, a passage where Jesus tells his disciples that he will do what they ask in his name. Praying in Jesus' name reminds me to attempt to pray according to the will of God as revealed in Scripture. The second reason I pray in his name is because I am not ashamed of Jesus. As a Christian pastor, I would not expect anyone to be offended by my prayer any more than they would a prayer offered by someone of a different faith.

Have you heard the story of the little boy who was criticized for his prayer? He responded by saying, "I wasn't talking to you." When we pray, let's remember that we are talking to God. If he is pleased with our prayer, that is all that really matters.

It is usually more effective to speak about what we are for than what we are against. But sometimes someone needs to say something. If you can only tolerate people who agree with you, then take comfort that human nature has not changed in thousands of years. There are still about 400-to-1 who will tell you what you want to hear. God bless the few who are willing to tell the truth and those who are willing to listen.