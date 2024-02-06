Praying for prodigals

Are you praying for a prodigal child? As a pastor, I talk to many parents and grandparents who are praying daily for their children and grandchildren to return to the faith. Along with parenthood comes the responsibility of protecting and teaching our sons and daughters. There is no question there are competing worldviews. While followers of Jesus want their children to follow a biblical worldview, many forces pull them in the opposite direction.

There is a popular story in the Bible about a prodigal son and a righteous father. It is found in Luke 15:11-32. The man has two sons, and the younger son wants to break away from his family. He asks his father for his share of the inheritance, as if he cannot wait for his father to die. This son then takes his money and squanders it on reckless living. It is difficult to stand back and watch someone throw his life away. Many parents can relate to the father in the story.

As we read on, we see there is a famine, and the young man is out of money and must work a degrading job. He is starving as he feeds pigs and considers eating their slop. Jesus is speaking to a Jewish audience who considers pigs to be unclean according to their religious beliefs. This illustrates the reality a person who indulges in sinful behavior will most likely end up living with shame and remorse.

An important phrase in the parable is "he came to himself." In other words, he had a moment of clear thinking. It is like you are in a dark room and someone turns the light on. He realizes his father's servants have a much better life than he does. Maybe he can return to his father and be hired on as a servant so he can have enough to eat?