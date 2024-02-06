All sections
February 6, 2021

Praying for prodigals

Shawn Wasson avatar
Shawn Wasson

Are you praying for a prodigal child? As a pastor, I talk to many parents and grandparents who are praying daily for their children and grandchildren to return to the faith. Along with parenthood comes the responsibility of protecting and teaching our sons and daughters. There is no question there are competing worldviews. While followers of Jesus want their children to follow a biblical worldview, many forces pull them in the opposite direction.

There is a popular story in the Bible about a prodigal son and a righteous father. It is found in Luke 15:11-32. The man has two sons, and the younger son wants to break away from his family. He asks his father for his share of the inheritance, as if he cannot wait for his father to die. This son then takes his money and squanders it on reckless living. It is difficult to stand back and watch someone throw his life away. Many parents can relate to the father in the story.

As we read on, we see there is a famine, and the young man is out of money and must work a degrading job. He is starving as he feeds pigs and considers eating their slop. Jesus is speaking to a Jewish audience who considers pigs to be unclean according to their religious beliefs. This illustrates the reality a person who indulges in sinful behavior will most likely end up living with shame and remorse.

An important phrase in the parable is "he came to himself." In other words, he had a moment of clear thinking. It is like you are in a dark room and someone turns the light on. He realizes his father's servants have a much better life than he does. Maybe he can return to his father and be hired on as a servant so he can have enough to eat?

The young man rehearses what he will say, "Father, I have sinned against heaven and before you. I am no longer worthy to be called your son. Treat me as one of your hired servants." As he approaches home, his father sees him, and feeling compassion, he runs up to and embraces his son, kissing him. The young man recites his lines but is interrupted by his father as he tells the servants to get the best robe, shoes, and a ring for his son. The father calls for a feast to celebrate that his son was dead but is alive again. Though he was lost, he is now found.

Parents of prodigals look forward to celebrating the return of their children. The Christian parents I know long for restoration and forgiveness. Some are tempted to compromise their faith and bend to the sinful desires of their wayward children. However, most godly parents pray and wait. By God's grace, when their children "come to themselves," these parents will run to them with open arms and receive them back from the dead.

Interestingly, the older brother is bothered by this celebration. Although he was faithful the whole time, he never received such a party. He may have felt his obedience was taken for granted. Parents of multiple children face the challenge of fairness. Jesus made this point because the Jewish people were God's chosen people, but there would be much excitement and celebration when the Gentiles came to faith.

Sometimes people in local churches forget our purpose is to make disciples of all the nations. As new people come in, we may feel displaced. We may wonder why budgets and schedules are devoted to outsiders instead of the faithful members. The principle is we need to be like a father who is patiently waiting for prodigals. Jesus tells us, "There is joy before the angels of God over one sinner who repents." Luke 15:10.

Keep praying for those children and grandchildren who have strayed from the faith. If you are the one who has chosen rebellion instead of obedience, may God help you "come to yourself," and realize that grace and forgiveness is available to those who repent.


Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

