Praying for our schools

Last weekend, groups of people prayed for all the schools in the Cape Girardeau Public School District. I am thankful that we live in a community where people of faith can participate in community activities. This was strictly voluntary, and everyone followed strict social-distancing guidelines. My church is part of the Chamber of Commerce, and we are the Adopt-A-School partner to Alma Schrader Elementary. It was my joy to lead in prayer at this campus. Former principal of Alma Schrader, Dr. Ruth Ann Orr organized the prayer events. She is the Missions director of LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau.

Although my prayer was brief, there were several areas I highlighted, and I would ask you to consider praying about these areas. First, I offered prayer for those who work at the schools. We know there is pressure on the teachers to adapt to in-person and online instruction. We think about those who serve in leadership positions as they make decisions on how to abide by health protocols while keeping the schools open. I am sure there will be greater responsibilities for custodial staff as they will have to clean and disinfect the buildings frequently.

Second, I offered prayer for children and parents as they must adapt new policies such as wearing masks and social distancing. Parents will not be able to gather at the front doors to pick up their children. Possibly, they will not be able to sit in and observe class during parents' or grandparents' days. Will there be any public assemblies? If so, will the crowds be limited in a way that does not allow all parents to attend? I can see how this year may provide some unique challenges for parents and students.

Third, I prayed for peace, unity and love. We all understand that we are a diverse community, racially, politically and religiously. That does not mean that we need to imitate the horrors we see on the nightly news. We can be kind and accepting of one another even though we will never be in total agreement on all the issues. We are all in this together, and now is not the time to be hateful or divisive. We can agree to disagree while being kind to each other.