Praying for enemies

In the New Testament, the disciples asked Jesus to teach them to pray. This is what we call "The Lord's Prayer." Another name for that prayer is the model prayer. The English Standard Version translates it this way: "Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil." Matthew 6:9-13.

While many people pray that prayer word for word, it is structured in a way that is helpful to inform our prayers. We think about God and his attributes. We are addressing the one who has all power and authority. We pray in faith believing he will help us. We pray for his will realizing that it may be different from what we want.

As we pray according to the model, we ask for The Lord's provision for our needs and we pray about forgiveness. We pray for him to forgive us and that we can forgive others--a tough thing to pray at times. We also pray that he will help us to avoid temptation and protect us from evil.

Before Jesus gave the model prayer, he warned his students not to pray like hypocrites. When we pray, we are talking to God. Jesus tells them that they should pray in secret. He also tells them not to string together empty phrases but to say what they mean. We can be honest with God because he already knows what we are thinking. Most praying is done privately, but sometimes we are called on to pray publicly. I plan to write about public prayer in my next column.

Think about The Lord's Prayer and Jesus' instructions to his disciples. Why would a person announce publicly that he or she is praying for someone unless those words are spoken out of love and support? It is probably better not to broadcast that you are praying for someone if your actions are contrary to your statement. Prayer may not change the other person, but it will change us into more gracious people.