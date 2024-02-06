Prayer overcomes evil

Have you been concerned about the state of our nation? We are alarmed by stories of brutality in our inner cities. While people are being attacked, others stand by videoing with their phones. No one tries to stop the assault. It is as though they are watching a movie with no sense of personal responsibility.

There are powerful influencers who openly mock Christianity and religious expression. Even some churches are endorsing behavior that the Bible openly condemns. Our faith is being attacked from the inside and the outside.

Elected representatives scoff at the offering of, "thoughts and prayers" after violent attacks. Instead of dealing with the spiritual decay in our society, politicians want to take away individual rights and blame inanimate objects for the evil actions of people.

Many of us are losing confidence in our government. We are seeing things happen in America that we used to associate with third-world countries such as punishing political opposition. When the citizens complain, they become targets. Throughout history, many have been killed by their own governments.

Are you concerned about the possibility of another civil war? As we have seen, some people have taken to the streets and have burned down businesses and even police stations to express their displeasure with current or past events. Many would agree that our nation is divided.

On vacation in Atlanta, Georgia, we visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. I was inspired by King's nonviolent approach to social change (ending segregation) patterned after Mahatma Gandhi. What would happen if more people would pursue peace instead of resorting to violence?

Do you believe that you are powerless and that there is nothing that you can do to make the world a godlier place? The Bible says in James 4:7, "Resist the devil and he will flee from you." There is power in prayer. Remember our adversary is not of flesh and blood, but we are facing a spiritual battle (See Ephesians 6). God can change the hearts of people and turn adversaries into allies.