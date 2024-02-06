Prayer overcomes evil

Have you been concerned about the state of our nation? We are alarmed by stories of brutality in our inner cities. While people are being attacked, others stand by videoing with their phones. No one tries to stop the assault. It is as though they are watching a movie with no sense of personal responsibility.
There are powerful influencers who openly mock Christianity and religious expression. Even some churches are endorsing behavior that the Bible openly condemns. Our faith is being attacked from the inside and the outside.
Elected representatives scoff at the offering of, "thoughts and prayers" after violent attacks. Instead of dealing with the spiritual decay in our society, politicians want to take away individual rights and blame inanimate objects for the evil actions of people.
Many of us are losing confidence in our government. We are seeing things happen in America that we used to associate with third-world countries such as punishing political opposition. When the citizens complain, they become targets. Throughout history, many have been killed by their own governments.
Are you concerned about the possibility of another civil war? As we have seen, some people have taken to the streets and have burned down businesses and even police stations to express their displeasure with current or past events. Many would agree that our nation is divided.
On vacation in Atlanta, Georgia, we visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. I was inspired by King's nonviolent approach to social change (ending segregation) patterned after Mahatma Gandhi. What would happen if more people would pursue peace instead of resorting to violence?
Do you believe that you are powerless and that there is nothing that you can do to make the world a godlier place? The Bible says in James 4:7, "Resist the devil and he will flee from you." There is power in prayer. Remember our adversary is not of flesh and blood, but we are facing a spiritual battle (See Ephesians 6). God can change the hearts of people and turn adversaries into allies.
In his book, "Pray: Finding Ways for Ordinary People to Connect with God in All of Life," Neil Cole describes a ministry within a coffee shop in Los Angeles. Early in his ministry career, he attempted to connect to young people in a neutral environment. The mission was to introduce them to the Christian faith before trying to get them to attend church. He soon discovered the coffee shop was already being used by occultists to recruit young people into the dark arts--Satanism, witchcraft, and other Gothic occult practices.
The occultists would rent a bar and hold a "Releasing of the bats" party with drugs and alcohol. Cole and a few of his colleagues decided to attend one of these events. They did not confront anyone, but instead stood in the four corners of the room praying silently. They did not stay long.
When the key occult leader, Joe, found out about it, he was very upset. He asked them, "What did you pray?" Cole explained that they prayed that God would remove the people's desire for these things and replace it with a desire for God. Joe walked away visibly dejected. Cole says it was at that moment he realized, "Satan believes in my prayers even more than I do."
Not long after, people stopped attending the parties and many of them became followers of Jesus.
We have many fears and concerns. Do we pray about these things? Are thoughts and prayers enough? Most of us do not pray until we have exhausted all other options. When we begin with prayer, God will give us the wisdom and direction we need to take the proper steps.
You may have heard the expression, "Work like it all depends on you, pray because it all depends on God."
Prayer is effective, and our God is bigger than any problem we face. He will give us the victory. We will overcome evil through faith in Jesus.