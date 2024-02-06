This article will be a little different. I normally write about an idea or an issue that has come up in my daily life like growing tomatoes or peppers and such or even missing loved ones. Todays article is about prayer. Seems like the older I get, sleeping the night through without getting up happens less and less. It used to be I could sleep through the night and not get up. That doesn't happen hardly at all anymore. Some nights I can make it through just getting up once. Most of the time it's a couple times a night. And most of the time it's a necessity trip. But there are times when I kind of need to get up and stretch and work out some kinks. A few times, I get up and have a cup of coffee and then go back to bed. Coffee on these mornings doesn't seem to bother me at all.

Usually when I wake up I get the business done, put a couple pieces of wood in the wood stove, work on the computer for a few minutes, and then it's back to bed. By the time I go back to bed I'm chilly because our house is usually down around 60 degrees at night. So I need to warm up in bed before I can sleep. Usually when I'm lying in bed, I pray for some of my friends.

Back when we moved to Scott City, my prayer list was a group of old men who I really liked. They were old. Bill was probably 75 or so. Willie was pushing 75, I'm pretty sure. Henry was, I'll bet, close to 80. Another Bill with one leg was pushing 80 or 85. Jack was mid 60s to 70. At that time, I'd spend time several times a day praying for them. Most of them never had a clue I was praying for them. I never told them I was.

I think all of them have passed away and went on to better things. So as I was lying in bed the other day praying for my friends, I realized the old men on my prayer list were friends of mine. And as I thought about it, they were my age. Now I was praying for guys my age. No disrespect for the ladies who I also pray for, but I spend more time praying for guys I know.

I usually pray that they are kept safe and healthy, which is a real challenge. Many of my friends are sick and in poor health. Some are sick from things like diabetes and heart disease and some from cancer. Diabetes is a real bummer. With meds and a lot of effort, one can kind of slow down its effects, but there will still be problems from being diabetic.

Cancer is a real bummer. It kind of sneaks up on a person and, wham, one is sick. Sometimes the doctors can slow it down, and once in a while they can eradicate it. Many times the doctors seem to be able to give us a few more disease-free years. Great strides have been made when it comes to heart problems with some amazing things being done surgically. So I pray for my friends that God will give them strength and peace as they face physical problems.