Pray for Israel

Have you ever wondered why people are divided over the right of Israel to exist as a nation? Can you think of any other country where it is acceptable to hope for its inhabitants to be obliterated? On college campuses, anti-semitism is openly practiced by many who claim to be liberal or tolerant. Do they not know that anti-semitism is racism?

In the recent conflict brought on by Hamas' attack on the Jewish people in Gaza, we have witnessed a clear division between those who support Palestine and those who support Israel. Someone said, "If Hamas stops fighting there will be no war; if Israel stops fighting there will be no Israel."

Instead of challenging anti-semitism, people question why most Christians support Israel. It is important to note that we do not condone hatred toward Palestine or any nation or race of people. There are practicing Christians in Israel as well as other countries in the Middle East.

Our hearts go out to anyone who is suffering because of the atrocities of war. There are always innocent people who are caught in harm's way. Governments often see their own citizens as collateral damage. Our prayer is for peace.

There is speculation that the battle in the Middle East could indicate the fulfillment of End Times prophecy. Others are concerned that we are entering World War III.

Christians support Israel because our faith was born from Judaism. In Genesis 12:3, God told Abraham, "I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed." We believe that Jesus descended from Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and David. He is the fulfillment of that promise to Abraham. Christianity is for all nations and ethnicities.

With so many Americans being biblically illiterate, it is no wonder that they do not understand that Israel inhabited that land long before these other religions and nations existed. It was God who gave them the promised land.