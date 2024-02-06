Pray for America

Fourth, ask God to raise up leaders he wants in office and to remove leaders he does not want in office. Daniel 2:20--21 (ESV), "Daniel answered and said: "Blessed be the name of God forever and ever, to whom belong wisdom and might. He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings; he gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding." Ultimately, we can ask God to replace evil dictators with godly representatives who serve for the good of all people.

Fifth, ask God to help us to disciple the nation. This means that we teach people biblical truth. Matthew 28:18--20 (ESV) says, "And Jesus came and said to them, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age." God has revealed truth, and Christians have a right to exercise their faith in private and in public. Therefore we have the Bill of Rights, especially the First Amendment.

Sixth, Pray for our families. Malachi 4:5--6 (ESV), "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the great and awesome day of the LORD comes. And he will turn the hearts of fathers to their children and the hearts of children to their fathers, lest I come and strike the land with a decree of utter destruction." We need moms and dads to love their children, and for the children to love their parents. We do not want to depend on the government to rear our children.

And finally, the seventh item of prayer is that our nation will be a righteous nation. Will we be among the sheep or the goats? Matthew 25:31--32 (ESV), "When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, then he will sit on his glorious throne. Before him will be gathered all the nations, and he will separate people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats." The sheep represent those whom God accepts, and the goats are those whom God has rejected. May God bless America, and may America bless God.