It's been a lot of years ago I tried to learn how to rope. I had grown up on a ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska around cattle and horses, so it was something one simply learned how to do. The guys at the rodeos and such would rope this way, but it was totally different than Dad. He roped way different, so I remember Dad taking the time to explain why he roped this certain way at that particular time. Most of the time Dad was roping horses. It seemed like we always had some horses that needed to be broken or gentled or worked on. Dad would geld the stud colts at about a year old. He'd also have to catch them, if they got cut and needed stitching up.

Dad liked to rope the front two feet of a horse to get it to stop at the sound of "Whoa" or "Who" where the "o" is pronounced like the letter. Dad would rope their front feet and yell "who" and, after taking a tumble or two when Dad said "who," they would freeze. Well there was a certain way of throwing the loop if the horse was running clockwise in the corral and a totally different way of throwing the loop if the horse was running counter-clockwise. Same with roping the horse by the head. A different loop was required depending on which way the horse was running and different loop if the horse was standing. Dad spent hours showing me how to rope horses.

So I'd practice and practice and practice. I never was good at it, but it was enjoyable. So Mick and I'd practice on the bucket calves or the milk cows and now and then on a horse Dad came up with. This was before the time that the nylon ropes came out, so all Dad and I and Mick used was grass ropes or manila ropes. But it took practice, not just roping a make-believe horse or cow, but years spent in life roping everything. Mick and I came along on the end of the horse culture so it wasn't as important as it was in Dad's time.

Most everything gets better and easier with practice. By the time we learn how to raise up kids, we are grandparents. By the time we learn how to really be proficient and skilled at a job, we retire. It's like we learn and learn and then retire and put our skills and education on a back burner.

Down through the years, we have had a few cats get pregnant and raise babies. The first batch or two are usually goners. The momma cat is trying to figure out how to raise them and keep them safe and feed them and generally be a good mother. It is a figuring out the process and a learn-on-the-go experience. A few new mommas get it, but most fail and lose most if not all the new kittens. We've had mommas continually move their babies and finally end up losing them because of exposure to the cold. They just don't know how. We've tried to help them or keep the babies inside the shop or a tunnel, but sooner or later they slip them out, and they get wet or cold. Usually after a little practice, they figure it out and do pretty good.