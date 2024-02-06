Practical versus looks

Couple weeks ago, Marge and I went to Cape Girardeau to watch the SEMO college band practice some songs and do some marching. It was pretty neat. Weather was perfect. Part of the time there was a lull in the band playing or marching so I watched the people come and go. Pretty much all ages from what I assume were college students up to grandparents who kind of hobbled around. What interested me was what they were wearing.
The weather was a tad cool with temps probably around 70 or so but a tad windy. By quitting time, it had cooled down some so not many in shorts and such. Some were dressed like they had come from work. Blue jeans and long-sleeve cotton shirt and work shoes. A few were dressed like they came out of a photo shoot for a women's magazine. No skin but dressed pretty nice. Some dressed warm with heavy leggings and heavy shirts or blouses. One who sat and listened wore the SEMO red shirt and pair of slacks. No suits or ties. One attended in a wheelchair. I assumed it was her husband who pushed her using the wheelchair. She brought a blanket to wrap up in. Some came with their dog. Everyone was dressed in a decent way.
Now and then a news story or advertisement will come on TV with pictures of some of the movie stars I assume are in California. Should get a discount on the dresses where hardly any material is used to make the dress. One picture showed a husband and wife, and if Marge tried to wear that out in public I'd stop her. Ridiculous. Men weren't so bad. Some of the guys had on tight slacks that tapered down where the ankles were tight. I guess they think they're dressed up in them. Some, though, are dressed up, and they look comfortable and "proper".
The other day Marge and I were talking about our local weatherman. He is dressed to kill when he does the weather. Pretty much always has a suit and tie on. I can't remember him wearing a vest. His tie and little thing in his suit chest pocket match. Really a slick dresser. He looks professional, and I think he is. Seems like a really good guy. On the other hand, the guy who won a seat in the Senate threw out the unwritten dress code. Senator John Fetterman, Democrat from Pennsylvania, entered the Senate chambers wearing a Carhartt sweatshirt and baggy shorts. Not real professional. We have dress codes in the schools, why not in the House or Senate? I'd be embarrassed to have to tell someone that that's my senator. Our weatherman on the other hand I'm proud to say he's my weatherman.
So why do we wear what we wear. I asked an old feller who I used to deer hunt with in December why he wore bibs? He said that as he worked on the farm around cattle and hay when something fell in the top it would naturally fall out the bottom. Good reply. I pretty much always wear bibs anymore to most everything I go to. Even preach in them. I like bibs because they are comfortable.
Materials that clothes are made of have changed a lot. Back growing up, most everything was cotton or wool. Then it seemed like polyester came in style, and unnatural materials were used. Leisure suits came into style. Bell bottom pants. People got away from cotton and wool. My favorite shirts are still made of cotton. Don't like those polyester-mix shirts. Marge doesn't like cotton because it wrinkles, but honestly I don't care if I'm wrinkled. My favorite shirt all summer is a white cotton t-shirt. Then all winter I wear a flannel long-sleeve shirt.
So why do you wear what you wear? Maybe because of the price. Maybe because of the looks. Maybe because of necessity like job related. Maybe because they portray an image of who you want to be.
When we meet someone maybe look beyond the clothes and see the individual.
