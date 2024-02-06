Power to the people — even if it comes from coal

Despite its name, the Democratic Party has no time for democracy. Public opinion and democracy be damned, especially when it comes to battling climate change.

On June 30, the Supreme Court struck down an Environmental Protection Agency plan compelling states to shutter coal-fired power plants and shift to low-carbon alternatives such as natural gas and wind. The justices ruled 6-3 in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency that it's up to Congress, the people's elected representatives, to answer "major questions," such as whether the federal government should shut down coal-fired plants and demand states adopt other ways of generating electricity.

The EPA's plan, devised during the Obama administration, was an end run around Congress.

Democrats and their media toadies are bashing the Court's ruling, labeling it "catastrophic." No charge is too extreme. Congressman Jamaal Bowman says the court is "killing America."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rails the ruling will lead to needless deaths from pollution. Sorry, senator, but the Court did not rule in favor of pollution. It ruled for democracy, calling on you and other members of Congress to roll up your sleeves and do your jobs.

Chief Justice John Roberts explained, "capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible solution," but only Congress can make a "decision of such magnitude." Roberts pointed out that Congress had considered such a drastic move and rejected it.

The New York Times laments that the Biden administration will be forced to "double down" on persuading Congress to eliminate coal-powered electricity generation. Democracy is so inconvenient.

Ten states are heavily dependent on coal-fired plants, including West Virginia, Wyoming, Missouri, Kentucky and Utah — those pesky flyover states.

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson is melting down into hysteria, claiming the U.S. can't wait for Congress to act. Robinson wants the unelected, unaccountable federal bureaucracy to shut the plants down. So much for the consent of the governed.

Fact is, states are already decarbonizing their electric grids and moving to wind and solar at an alarming pace. It's alarming because renewables are not yet adequate to meet demand during summer heat waves, according to a report from the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission. Some parts of the country could be hit with blackouts and energy price hikes as high as 233% this summer. Those price hikes will make the prices at the pump look reasonable.