Pottery trail remix, veteran appreciation and more

Mid-September is a beautiful time to be outdoors in Missouri. The weather's nearly perfect, the light takes on a golden glow that lights up the world at the edges, and there are plenty of opportunities coming up to get out and enjoy it.

An event is coming up next weekend that I wanted to highlight this week: The Shawnee Hills pottery trail. Originally, it was planned for May, but it was postponed, and, I'm told, it's being done a little bit differently this year.

Steve Grimmer owns Alto Clay Works at 598 Main Street in Alto Pass, Illinois, a former schoolhouse where he creates ceramic pieces such as tea pots and mugs. He wood-fires the pieces in a massive kiln, and displays his pieces in a former classroom.

This would have been year 5 for the pottery trail, and every year, it had been growing, Grimmer said. "We hunkered down for 14 weeks like everyone else, and decided we should try something," he said.

Grimmer and fellow artists talked it over and decided to scale back the pottery trail. Before, artists would open their homes to people interested in the artwork, but because of the pandemic, Grimmer said, that just wasn't as practical this year.

"Those of us with retail space are going ahead," Grimmer said.

Grimmer reopened his shop July 2, he said, and sales have been good, but he did decide to cancel his two summer camps for children. "The lost income was tough but we're clawing our way back," he said.

Three potters will have their wares for sale: Grimmer at Alto Clay Works, Dan Johnson and Karen Fiorino.

The self-guided biking or driving trail includes three stops in Jackson and Union counties in Southern Illinois. Entry is free, with pottery for sale at each stop.

Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept, 26 and 27, Alto Clay Works is one stop. Dan Johnson is at 1140 Milligan Hill Road in Alto Pass, and Karen Fiorino's stop is at 45 Old US Highway 51 in Makanda.