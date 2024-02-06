Pottery trail remix, veteran appreciation and more

Mid-September is a beautiful time to be outdoors in Missouri. The weather's nearly perfect, the light takes on a golden glow that lights up the world at the edges, and there are plenty of opportunities coming up to get out and enjoy it.
An event is coming up next weekend that I wanted to highlight this week: The Shawnee Hills pottery trail. Originally, it was planned for May, but it was postponed, and, I'm told, it's being done a little bit differently this year.
Steve Grimmer owns Alto Clay Works at 598 Main Street in Alto Pass, Illinois, a former schoolhouse where he creates ceramic pieces such as tea pots and mugs. He wood-fires the pieces in a massive kiln, and displays his pieces in a former classroom.
This would have been year 5 for the pottery trail, and every year, it had been growing, Grimmer said. "We hunkered down for 14 weeks like everyone else, and decided we should try something," he said.
Grimmer and fellow artists talked it over and decided to scale back the pottery trail. Before, artists would open their homes to people interested in the artwork, but because of the pandemic, Grimmer said, that just wasn't as practical this year.
"Those of us with retail space are going ahead," Grimmer said.
Grimmer reopened his shop July 2, he said, and sales have been good, but he did decide to cancel his two summer camps for children. "The lost income was tough but we're clawing our way back," he said.
Three potters will have their wares for sale: Grimmer at Alto Clay Works, Dan Johnson and Karen Fiorino.
The self-guided biking or driving trail includes three stops in Jackson and Union counties in Southern Illinois. Entry is free, with pottery for sale at each stop.
Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept, 26 and 27, Alto Clay Works is one stop. Dan Johnson is at 1140 Milligan Hill Road in Alto Pass, and Karen Fiorino's stop is at 45 Old US Highway 51 in Makanda.
"The best time of year to be here is the fall," Grimmer noted, adding that restaurants and wineries are reopening in and near Alto Pass. Outdoor dining is starting to pop back up, he said, and live music is being performed outdoors again.
More info: (618) 697-4258, www.potterstrail.wixsite.com/pottery-trail, on Facebook @PotteryTrail
Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City will hold a fall concert series and bike show as part of a veterans appreciation event Saturday at 2100 East Outer Road in Scott City. Show military or veterans id and receive a free Lawless t-shirt. Entertainment by GenX, food by Mini Farm Mafia and Kenny's Flippin Burgers, a bike wash by Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, giant beer pong, cornhole, Jenga and washers. Bike show entry fee is $10, proceeds will go to Bikers Against Bullies.
More info: www.lawlesshd.com, (573) 334-7716
Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus presents 'The Wolves,' a stage production offered as a live streaming event. The story follows a girls' indoor soccer team in a portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Contains adult content and language.
Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20
Tickets: River Campus Box Office, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, (573) 651-2265, www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39511
The Cape Riverfront Market, held every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon at 35 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, will have fresh produce, locally raised meats, assorted baked goods and treats and so much more -- and, in the demonstration tent this weekend, a greyhound dog rescue meet and greet.
More info: www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/cape-riverfront-market/2020-customer-resources
