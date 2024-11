Postal hike has not stopped catalogers from stuffing mailboxes

PORTLAND, Maine -- A big postal rate increase over the summer hasn't stopped catalog retailers from stuffing mailboxes this holiday season.

The U.S. Postal Service says more than 300 million catalogs flooded into people's mailboxes last month, and the overall number of catalogs has grown 12% over last year, officials said.

The boost continues a positive trend for catalogers that are defying those who predicted their demise in a digital world.

"The industry is not dying. There are plenty of companies that are still aggressively mailing catalogs," said Paul Miller, vice president and deputy director of the American Catalog Mailers Association.

Some online retailers such as Bonobos, Amazon and Wayfair began mailing catalogs in recent years. A few that went away, such as the Sharper Image and J. Peterman, have returned. Heavyweights such as Lands' End, Hammacher Schlemmer and L.L. Bean never wavered.

Several factors are working in favor of catalog retailers.

For starters, digital advertising on e-commerce websites has grown as much as 20% to 40% this year even as privacy policy changes -- Apple's efforts in particular -- have made it more difficult to target ads and measure their effectiveness, said Andrew Lipsman, retail analyst at eMarketer.

Further, some find online shopping difficult to navigate -- a space that is jumbled thanks to algorithms, marketing and advertising, analysts say, making it hard for people to find what they want.

Jonathan Zhang, a professor of marketing at Colorado State University, said another important factor is catalog and store shoppers are more loyal to brands than people who shop online only.

His research found a higher return on investment from catalogs because those shoppers buy more than online-only shoppers.