Post Nov. 3: Churchill and the Beatitudes

The outcome of any presidential election brings an inevitable mixture of joy and sorrow, glee and disappointment, happiness and sadness.

The news media have called the 2020 election for the challenger, turning out the incumbent.

I've no wish to re-litigate the vote.

The reader should make no assumption about this writer's political leanings.

I'm not taking a side -- rather, I'm offering another way to view the results.

Nearly two weeks out from Nov. 3, my mind goes two places: to Winston Churchill and the Beatitudes.

The Churchillian example

Winston Churchill, one of the earliest members of the British Parliament to perceive the Nazi threat, was elevated to power in 1940 when his warnings proved prescient.

Churchill became prime minister and led his nation to victory, with the help of the U.S., Russia and other allies, in World War II.

Churchill thought he had a strong and unbeatable record, yet British voters thought differently and elected a new leader, Clement Attlee in 1945.

The rotund leader of the Conservative Party was suddenly out of power yet was restored as prime minister six years after his ouster, taking power back in 1951 when he was nearly 77.

Although in poor health due to a series of strokes, Churchill served in his second stint until the age of 80.

It is historically verifiable, then, to be rejected by the voters and later to come back and serve well into one's senior years.

Is this possibly also the path for 74-year old Donald Trump, the 45th and current president?