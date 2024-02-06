Post Nov. 3: Churchill and the Beatitudes

The outcome of any presidential election brings an inevitable mixture of joy and sorrow, glee and disappointment, happiness and sadness.
The news media have called the 2020 election for the challenger, turning out the incumbent.
I've no wish to re-litigate the vote.
The reader should make no assumption about this writer's political leanings.
I'm not taking a side -- rather, I'm offering another way to view the results.
Nearly two weeks out from Nov. 3, my mind goes two places: to Winston Churchill and the Beatitudes.
Winston Churchill, one of the earliest members of the British Parliament to perceive the Nazi threat, was elevated to power in 1940 when his warnings proved prescient.
Churchill became prime minister and led his nation to victory, with the help of the U.S., Russia and other allies, in World War II.
Churchill thought he had a strong and unbeatable record, yet British voters thought differently and elected a new leader, Clement Attlee in 1945.
The rotund leader of the Conservative Party was suddenly out of power yet was restored as prime minister six years after his ouster, taking power back in 1951 when he was nearly 77.
Although in poor health due to a series of strokes, Churchill served in his second stint until the age of 80.
It is historically verifiable, then, to be rejected by the voters and later to come back and serve well into one's senior years.
Is this possibly also the path for 74-year old Donald Trump, the 45th and current president?
Time will tell, although we know from American history this path back to power previously has been followed.
Grover Cleveland served as president in the 19th century, lost his re-election bid and returned four years later to serve another term.
Backers of the presidential incumbent might take heart at the examples of Churchill and Cleveland and ergo, may choose to cleave to one of the promises of Paul found in I Corinthians 13:13a:
"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love." (NIV)
The Beatitudes (blessings) of Matthew 5 are full of encouragement in situations others consider settled.
In verse 4, and to the point of his column, we read: "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted."
In a loss, particularly one that is as unexpected as Nov. 3 may have been for 72 million Americans, God promises not a victory in the temporal sense but consolation.
To be comforted is be assured the hurt will be manageable with the help of a loving God.
Luke chapter 6 has its own version of the Beatitudes and the physician-author ratchets up the stakes a bit, perhaps turning the tables on those who gloat at victory.
"Woe to you who are laughing now, for you will mourn and weep." (Luke 6:25b/NRSV)
Luke's next words, quoting Jesus, may be a rhetorical salve for those on either side of the November 3 vote, a message that something larger is at stake than a winner and a loser.
"I say to you who listen: love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you. If anyone strikes you on the right cheek, offer the other also; and from anyone who takes away your coat do not withhold even your shirt. Give to everyone who begs from you; and if anyone takes away your goods, do not ask for them again. Do to others as you would have them do to you." (Luke 6:27-31/NRSV)
Christ's call does not fit well into any political slogan or any politician's agenda. We all must decide whose voice we will choose to hear.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.