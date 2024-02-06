All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 22, 2018

Popular beagle Uno, a Westminster champion, dies at 13 at Texas home

Uno, the sweet, baying beagle who became perhaps the most popular show dog ever, has died. He was 13. Longtime dog expert David Frei said Uno died Thursday at the ranch where he lived in Austin, Texas. Uno was the first beagle to win the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, barking his way to the prized silver bowl in 2008. He was clearly the crowd favorite that night at Madison Square Garden. Fans exulted when he won, giving the 15-inch champ a rousing, standing ovation...

Associated Press

Uno, the sweet, baying beagle who became perhaps the most popular show dog ever, has died. He was 13.

Longtime dog expert David Frei said Uno died Thursday at the ranch where he lived in Austin, Texas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Uno was the first beagle to win the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, barking his way to the prized silver bowl in 2008. He was clearly the crowd favorite that night at Madison Square Garden. Fans exulted when he won, giving the 15-inch champ a rousing, standing ovation.

Uno soon was the first Westminster winner to visit the White House, with President George W. Bush and wife, Laura, meeting the pooch in the Rose Garden and giving him a red, white and blue collar. Uno spent years traveling the country, charming admirers wherever he wandered.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy