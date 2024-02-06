Popular and native

The annual sunflower (Helianthus annus) has a long history in North America, with evidence of its cultivation for food, ceremonial and medical use by Native Americans dating back to at least 1,000 B.C.

Sunflower seeds are said to have been brought to Europe by Spanish explorers around the late 16th century, and eventually found their way to Eastern Europe. Ukraine is now the world's leading producer of the plants.

Grown commercially mostly for snacks and oil, the pollinator-friendly plants -- some of which can reach 10 feet tall -- have enjoyed new popularity in recent years as farms and fields have opened to people seeking "sunflower selfies." Photos of visitors standing shoulder-deep in flowers have become ubiquitous on Instagram and Facebook.

This year, sunflower images are all over social media for another reason too: as a symbol of support for embattled Ukraine.

It's easy to grow your own sunflower field at home. Shorter varieties can even be grown in containers.

This image provided by Jessica Damiano shows seeds emerging from a faded sunflower head on Sept. 26, 2020, in Northport, N.Y. (Jessica Damiano via AP)

If starting from seeds, soak them in room-temperature water for two to eight hours before sowing to improve germination. Plant directly into the garden, 1 inch deep and 6 to 12 inches apart, after the danger of frost has passed, or start indoors three weeks before your last frost date. Keep the soil consistently moist but not soggy until the seedlings sprout.

Whether started from seed or bought at a nursery, sunflower plants should be moved outdoors when the danger of frost has passed in your region.

Select a location that will provide a minimum of six to 8 hours of direct sunlight daily.