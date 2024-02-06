The holidays are fast approaching, and with Thanksgiving's imminent return, I am already starting to feel the crunch. Cookies to make and freeze, family members to organize into a gathering where all can be present, presents to buy ... on and on and on, and most of the time, I kind of like the bustle. It makes my heart warm and fills the cold days with something to do. But sometimes, I need a breather, and I found the perfect place for that.

I was scrolling through restaurants online, as I am wont to do. I noticed a place called Poppa Mojo's Pizzeria and Frozen Daiquiris Blues & Jazz Club. Well, there's a lot going on in that name, but I was mostly interested in the Pizzeria part (and just a little in the Daiquiri part, not going to lie). I hopped on their page and read about the pizza, made with buffalo-milk mozzarella for extra richness, and thought that maybe, there was something a little special here, so I went to find out.

I'd had a packed morning, go go go from the time I got up until now, around 3:30. I hadn't eaten yet, and I was ravenous. I arrived at Poppa Mojo's at 130 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, parked where I could on a Saturday, and walked into a dimly lit, garland festooned space that definitely felt like it could be open until 1:30 a.m., which Poppa Mojo's regularly is. Now, however, the place was waiting just for me.

I spoke to the wonderful server/chef and ordered some Mojo Wings because they just sounded good, and a pizza with sausage, Canadian bacon and mushrooms, because that sounded good to me, too. I asked him about the buffalo-milk mozzarella and he confirmed that the pizzas were indeed made with it. He said that it added a richness to the cheese that you couldn't get in regular mass-produced mozzarella, and I was eager to try it. The online page also mentioned that Poppa Mojo's used a well-seasoned 10-year-old pizza oven for cooking the pies, so I was excited to see the fruits of this set up as well.

I waited for a bit, and noted the stage area that was ready for live music. On the menu, there were special theme nights for most days of the week, like the open mic/jam session on Wednesday, for instance.