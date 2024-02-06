A Poplar Bluff teenager was honored Tuesday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for his potentially life-saving actions involving a driver suffering a medical issue.
Eli Stinson, 19, was presented with an "Honorary Trooper" award by Capt. Phil Gregory, Troop E's commanding officer.
Signed by Col. Eric Olsen, the award reads, "Special trust and confidence has been placed in the loyalty, patriotism, fidelity and prudence of Eli Stinson who has shown to be a good citizen and friend of law enforcement."
Stinson was recognized for his actions on May 19 at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway M in Butler County.
In his nomination, Cpl. Corey Tucker said, the investigation determined one of the drivers was suffering from a diabetic issue and had become incapacitated while operating her vehicle.
"Mr. Eli Stinson recognized the driver was possibly impaired and risked injury and damage to his personal property to get the driver stopped and off the roadway prior to her reaching U.S. 67 or becoming involved in a serious crash," Tucker said.
Stinson, according to Tucker, had been southbound on Business 67 when he saw a small Smart car with an elderly female driver failing to maintain a single lane.
"The car was traveling at a slow rate of speed and at one point crossed the entire roadway to the opposite shoulder," Tucker said.
As the car approached the intersection of U.S. 67, Tucker said, the car began traveling on the paved shoulder at a slow rate of speed.
Seeing his opportunity to possibly get the vehicle to stop, Tucker said, Stinson passed the motorist and then pulled to the shoulder and started to exit his vehicle to flag the motorist down.
"Prior to him exiting his pickup truck, the (woman's) car struck his vehicle in the rear," Tucker said. "Mr. Stinson exited his vehicle and opened the driver's door and turned the motorist's vehicle off and removed the keys."
Stinson, Tucker said, reported the woman did not respond to him and was staring straight ahead when he contacted her.
When Tucker and Trooper Caleb Morgan arrived on the scene, Tucker said, he "immediately recognized the elderly lady was possibly suffering from a diabetic issue and notified Troop E radio to have an ambulance respond."
Tucker said he and Morgan were unable to get the woman to respond enough to eat or drink anything to aid in her blood sugar level.
"Prior to the ambulance's arrival, the subject lost consciousness and appeared to only be breathing in a shallow manner," Tucker said. "Trooper Morgan maintained constant observation of the subject's pulse until the ambulance arrived and took over the medical care for the subject. "
When emergency-medical-services personnel examined the woman, Tucker said, they reported her blood sugar was at a very dangerous level, and she was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Tucker said Greg Crites, who was a passenger in Stinson's vehicle, reported "if Mr. Stinson had not acted, the subject would have surely been involved in a more serious crash or could have injured another innocent party with her vehicle."
Stinson's actions in this situation, Tucker said, put himself and his personal property in harm's way.
"With a disregard for his safety and personal property, Mr. Stinson acted quickly and thoughtfully to bring a dangerous situation to an end before a much more serious crash occurred," Tucker said, "(His) actions most likely saved the life of the victim and possibly other innocent parties from injury."
Stinson is a 2018 graduate of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Youth Academy in Troop E and is a current member of the Troop E Explorer Post.
