A Poplar Bluff teenager was honored Tuesday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for his potentially life-saving actions involving a driver suffering a medical issue.

Eli Stinson, 19, was presented with an "Honorary Trooper" award by Capt. Phil Gregory, Troop E's commanding officer.

Signed by Col. Eric Olsen, the award reads, "Special trust and confidence has been placed in the loyalty, patriotism, fidelity and prudence of Eli Stinson who has shown to be a good citizen and friend of law enforcement."

Stinson was recognized for his actions on May 19 at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway M in Butler County.

In his nomination, Cpl. Corey Tucker said, the investigation determined one of the drivers was suffering from a diabetic issue and had become incapacitated while operating her vehicle.

"Mr. Eli Stinson recognized the driver was possibly impaired and risked injury and damage to his personal property to get the driver stopped and off the roadway prior to her reaching U.S. 67 or becoming involved in a serious crash," Tucker said.

Stinson, according to Tucker, had been southbound on Business 67 when he saw a small Smart car with an elderly female driver failing to maintain a single lane.

"The car was traveling at a slow rate of speed and at one point crossed the entire roadway to the opposite shoulder," Tucker said.

As the car approached the intersection of U.S. 67, Tucker said, the car began traveling on the paved shoulder at a slow rate of speed.

Seeing his opportunity to possibly get the vehicle to stop, Tucker said, Stinson passed the motorist and then pulled to the shoulder and started to exit his vehicle to flag the motorist down.