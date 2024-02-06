Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed

NEW YORK -- Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers' heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club's top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.

The club's annual popularity rankings came out Tuesday, drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and older pooches that joined the nation's oldest canine registry last year.

With 197 recognized breeds, the list ranges from such familiar furry faces as Labs -- No. 1 for an unprecedented 31 straight years -- to the newly added Biewer terrier (making a strong debut at No. 82) and unusual pups such as the hairless Xoloitzcuintli (No. 119).

For dog fans, there's plenty to dig into (like a dachshund, No. 10) and point out (like a pointer, No. 120). So we've rounded up (like a border collie, No. 31) some highlights:

Top 10

A French bulldog named Reba waits to enter the ring at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show Feb. 16, 2015, in New York. French bulldogs are in the top 10 of the American Kennel Club's annual popularity rankings. Seth Wenig ~ Associated Press, file

After Labs, the top 10 are: French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles, bulldogs, beagles, Rottweilers, German shorthaired pointers and dachshunds.

Oodles of poodles

Poodles reigned as top dog from 1960 to 1982 before falling off somewhat in popularity. But in the new statistics, they reclaimed the fifth spot for the first time since 1997. (The standard, miniature and toy sizes are all counted as one breed.)

With their proud stance and elaborate cut in the show ring, "they do have a reputation, in some circles, as just being froufrou," said Page Hinds-Athan of Roswell, Georgia, a longtime poodle owner and sometime breeder. "There's definitely more to them."

Poodles historically were water retrievers, and they remain athletic animals renowned for their smarts, not to mention their allergy-friendly coats. Hinds-Athan's poodles have made therapy visits in hospitals and compete in obedience. Other poodles work as guide dogs for the blind, hunt or compete in agility or other dog sports.

Daniel, a golden retriever, wins the sporting group during 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2020, in New York. Golden retrievers are in the top 10 of the American Kennel Club's annual popularity rankings. John Minchillo ~ Associated Press, file

Their intelligence comes with some high expectations, Hinds-Athan said: In training, "if you're going to fuss at them, you'd better be really right. Because if you're not really fair with them, they remember it."

And doodles?

Poodles also make up part of several popular hybrids, such as Labradoodles, maltipoos and sheepadoodles. The AKC, a governing body for many dog shows, doesn't currently recognize any of those as breeds. But AKC spokeswoman Brandi Hunter said poodle-mix fans have made some inquiries about what recognition would involve.

One key requirement is articulating an ideal for the breed, in order to attain some consistency.