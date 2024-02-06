Politics on display as Letterman receives Mark Twain Prize

WASHINGTON -- David Letterman never was known as a particularly political comedian, preferring a detached irony-drenched tone that favored the surreal and silly over topical humor.

But there was a political tint to much of Sunday night's ceremony to present Letterman with the Mark Twain award for American humor.

Several of the comedians honoring Letterman took shots at President Donald Trump and the state of the country. More than one comedian quipped the Kennedy Center's funding was about to be cut off mid-show.

Meanwhile, the center announced Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was a Kennedy Center benefactor.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly blamed Letterman for helping to bring Trump to power.

"It's like you went out for cigarettes one day and left us in the hands of our abusive, orange stepfather," Kimmel quipped.

He praised Letterman, recalling a monologue he delivered on his show shortly after the 9/11 attack.

"You let us know it was OK to move on and OK to laugh again," Kimmel said. "Dave, you led the way for all of us."

But Kimmel noted in that same monologue, Letterman offered praise to then-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who went on to become a vocal public Trump supporter.

"Well Dave, we all make mistakes sometimes," Kimmel said.

Comedian-turned-senator Al Franken thanked Letterman for a post-retirement series of videos he and Letterman recorded together designed to raise awareness on climate change.

Comedians Martin Short and Steve Martin, a previous Mark Twain honoree, needled Letterman about his bushy white retirement beard with a line touching on the country's current divisive political atmosphere.

"Dave has always had excellent instincts. What better time than now to choose to look like a Confederate war general," Steve Martin said.

Speakers Sunday night included comedians John Mulaney, Amy Schumer and Jimmie Walker of the 1970s television series "Good Times."

Walker gave Letterman one of his first jobs as a joke writer in Hollywood.