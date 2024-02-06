SALINAS, Calif. -- Some police officers in a largely Latino city in Northern California are reaching out to the community in a new way -- wearing uniforms resembling the traditional Mexican charro suit.

Two Salinas police officers wore blue suede charro suits embellished with silver embroidery, a blue and white bow and topped with a white sombrero as they patrolled the city's annual rodeo, drawing lines of people who wanted a photo with them, the Salinas Californian newspaper reported Thursday.

The uniform, which the officers wore on different days to the rodeo last week, also has stitched-on badges and other details needed to make it ready for use on duty in case of an emergency. "Charro" means a Mexican-style cowboy.

Salinas Police Chief Adele Frese said by having officers wear the charro suit, the department is validating the heritage and culture of the community, where more than three-quarters of residents are Latino.

"We're going to demonstrate that we value the rich history of the people we're sworn to protect and serve," she said.