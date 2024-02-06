Police Chief Hutson gave his life for justice

For Cape Girardeau Police Chief Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson, Oct. 7, 1922, was like most mornings as he said goodbye to his wife and young children at their 343 N. Henderson St. home. As usual, he drove a few blocks to the police/fire station at 538 Independence St., present location of the Cape River Heritage Museum.
With the keys to his automobile and jail cells jingling in his pocket, he assumed his daily duties while ribbing with his fellow officers. He loved his job.
With the evening edition of The Southeast Missourian, shock went through the community. Headlines and articles blanketed the front page: "Chief Hutson Is Slain Making Arrest."
Earlier in the day, Hutson received a tip from a taxi driver he had driven Willie Willeford to 409 William St. from the Metropolitan Rooming House on Main St.
Hutson knew the story on Willeford. Months earlier he had escaped from Sheriff Browning en route to the Jefferson City State Penitentiary after his conviction of stealing an automobile from Cape resident Charles Harrison. Escaping from the train at Washington, Missouri, he and another prisoner, handcuffed together, had been on the run. Willeford had said he'd never go back to prison, a place he knew well.
A plan was put in motion. Hutson would pick up Policeman Curtis Childs at his home and meet Patrolmen H.F. Wickham and Lee Atchison on the corner of Good Hope and Middle streets. Then the two, Wickham and Hutson, would go to the back door from Good Hope. Hutson, thinking the arrest would go easily, carried a "billy club," leaving his loaded gun in its holster. After entering the home, he grabbed Willeford by the collar. Soon after, five shots rang out at close range from Willeford's revolver. As soon as Wickham saw Hutson stagger, he opened fire, killing Willeford instantly.
Hutson gasped, "... I'm killed." The men carried him outdoors, where he died on the lawn. Coroner G.B. Schultz later reported, at close range any of the bullets would have been fatal.
Appearing before the coroner's jury, Grace Willeford testified it was her Savage automatic revolver her husband had used. She had worked as a waitress at the Gem Restaurant on Main Street before their yearlong marriage and used it for protection while walking at night.
Chief Hutson began his lawmaking career in 1907, when he became patrolman for the worse beat of the city: Haarig. With his expertise as a lawman, he straightened out Haarig's bad characters, earning him the respect of its residents.
Acquiring a stellar reputation over eight years, he was elected chief of police in 1913. Two years later he ran for Cape County sheriff. Politics aside, Democrat Hutson was elected in a Republican county.
Following his stint as Cape Girardeau County sheriff, Hutson moved his family back to Cape and was reappointed chief of police by Mayor H.H. Haas, March 1, 1921. He served in this final community position with valor for 20 months before being taken down at 49 years old by a suspect.
