Police Chief Hutson gave his life for justice

For Cape Girardeau Police Chief Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson, Oct. 7, 1922, was like most mornings as he said goodbye to his wife and young children at their 343 N. Henderson St. home. As usual, he drove a few blocks to the police/fire station at 538 Independence St., present location of the Cape River Heritage Museum.

With the keys to his automobile and jail cells jingling in his pocket, he assumed his daily duties while ribbing with his fellow officers. He loved his job.

With the evening edition of The Southeast Missourian, shock went through the community. Headlines and articles blanketed the front page: "Chief Hutson Is Slain Making Arrest."

Earlier in the day, Hutson received a tip from a taxi driver he had driven Willie Willeford to 409 William St. from the Metropolitan Rooming House on Main St.

Hutson knew the story on Willeford. Months earlier he had escaped from Sheriff Browning en route to the Jefferson City State Penitentiary after his conviction of stealing an automobile from Cape resident Charles Harrison. Escaping from the train at Washington, Missouri, he and another prisoner, handcuffed together, had been on the run. Willeford had said he'd never go back to prison, a place he knew well.