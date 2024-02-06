Plush toys, jewelry, dance lessons — Broadway's side hustles

NEW YORK — Broadway seamstress Amy Micallef hasn't put her talent on hold while theaters are shut. She's been making plush toys -- unusual plush toys.

Micallef, who has worked in the wardrobe departments of "Hamilton," "Waitress" and "Frozen," makes gleeful representations of COVID-19, complete with a pair of eyes and faux fur. Each one goes for $23 and she encourages buyers to unleash their anger on her creations.

"Sometimes you need to throw something against the wall, you need to step on something. Do you want to run that thing over with your car? Honey, be my guest," she said. "Here is here is your chance for sweet, sweet vengeance."

While stages remain dark, Broadway workers like Micallef are finding ways to keep the lights on at home with side hustles. Some teach dance. Some offer music lessons or acting tips via Zoom. Some make jewelry or sell skincare products or handmade journals.

"Actors' normal side gigs are catering and even those jobs don't exist. No one's hosting parties," said Jeanna de Waal, who is to play the title role in the musical "Diana." "A lot of people are having to learn new side hustles."

The survival picture is certain to get darker when the government's $600-a-week pandemic compensation program expires this month. The relief group The Actors Fund has distributed more than $14 million in assistance to some 12,000 people, but more is needed. The city doesn't expect shows to restart until at least January.

"The arts and the entertainment sector as a whole is on the verge of the biggest existential crisis we've ever had," said Adam Krauthamer, the president of Local 802, which represents musicians. "We're on the edge of the cliff."

He said many of his 7,000 members are taking a hard look at their careers and may not return to Broadway orchestra pits or symphony spaces.

"If the right politicians and philanthropists and people who help the arts are not engaged to put together a program that will save culture and the arts in New York City, it's going to change as we know it forever."

Ali Solomon's career was finally soaring when the pandemic hit in mid-March. Like many Broadway artists, she had a patchwork of jobs: She was an associate choreographer for the off-Broadway show "Trevor: The Musical," the tour choreographer for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and was helping a show in development. All were stopped -- but rent wasn't.

"You're at the top of your game after working for so many years and now to go find a job in another industry, where do you start? You're at the bottom of the totem pole. You're lucky if you'll make minimum wage," she said.