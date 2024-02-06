Plenty of fresh-vegetable recipes for a meat-free dinner

Can you get enough fresh vegetables during the summer? I know we sure can't.

We were going to have a couple of friends over recently, and I told them what I was preparing, which included green beans and new potatoes, squash, tomatoes, cucumbers in vinegar, pickled beets, corn on the cob, cornbread and peaches for dessert. He said, "No meat?" and I quickly responded, "No!" During this time of the year, no meat is required for a delicious supper from the garden. To finish the story, he brought fried chicken from a local grocery store to complete the meal.

Today, I am including some recipes to help you enjoy so much garden produce right now.

Watermelon Salsa Recipe

1 1/2 teaspoons lime zest, from about 1 lime

1/4 cup fresh lime juice, from about 3 limes

1 tablespoon sugar, or use honey

Freshly ground pepper

3 cups seeded and finely chopped watermelon

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

1 mango, peeled and diced

1 to 2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

8 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped (optional: use cilantro)

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

Tortilla or pita chips, for serving

Stir together the lime zest, lime juice, sugar (or honey); lightly salt and pepper.

Add the watermelon, cucumber, mango, jalapeno, onion and basil (or cilantro) and toss gently.

Chill the salsa until ready to serve. Add the garlic salt just before serving. Serve with pita chips or corn chips, or serve on top of steak, chicken, pork, or fish.

Mexican Roasted Zucchini

4 small zucchinis, chopped in quarters

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup queso fresco or cotija cheese

1 to 2 tablespoons cilantro minced

1 wedge lime to squeeze on top

Heat the oven to 425 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or foil.

Prepare the zucchini by slicing in half, then slice each half in half and chop. Do not make too small, more like 3/4- to 1-inch pieces or they will cook too quickly and turn too mushy.

Place the zucchini in a large bowl and toss with the olive oil and all of the seasonings.

Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until tender and beginning to brown on the undersides.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with cheese, cilantro and a squeeze of lime so as to evenly distribute everything. Now place in a large bowl for serving.

Notes: Best eaten the same day. This recipe cannot be made in advance, but it can be prepped in advance. Even tossing the zucchini with spices a few hours before and storing in the fridge.

Okra Hoecakes

Okra Hoecakes- the classic southern recipe is even tastier with thin slices of okra added to the batter. A must make way to eat hoecakes during the summer when fresh okra is plentiful.

1 1/2 cups self-rising yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup self-rising flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 cup thinly sliced okra

Vegetable oil or butter for frying

In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour and salt.

Whisk together the buttermilk, vegetable oil, and eggs in a large liquid measuring cup or bowl.

Add wet ingredients to dry and stir until the dry ingredients are completely moistened.

Stir in the okra.

Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. (You can use nonstick if you don't have cast iron.)

When hot add a little vegetable oil or butter.

Working in batches so as to not crowd the pan, use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to drop batter into pan and form hoecakes. Cook for two to three minutes and then flip over and cook another two minutes or so.

Add a little more oil or butter to the pan as needed to cook all the batter.

Serve with butter or drizzled with cane syrup.

Notes: Be sure to thinly slice the okra or it will taste raw in the finished hoecakes.

Fresh Peach Crumb Bars

This simple, easy recipe can be adapted to any of your favorite fresh summer fruits!

For the crust:

1 cup granulated sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup unsalted butter cold, cut into cubes

1 large egg lightly beaten

For the peach layer:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

5 large peaches, peeled and diced (about 4 to 5 cups)

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

For the icing: (optional)

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 tablespoon milk (more or less for desired consistency)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees if using a glass pan, or 375 degrees for a metal pan. Lightly grease or spray a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan and set aside.

For the crust: In a medium bowl whisk together 1 cup of sugar, 3 cups flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Using a pastry cutter, blend in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Add the lightly beaten egg and mix until the dough starts to hold together but is still crumbly. Gently press a little more than half the dough into the prepared pan.

Optional: you can also process the sugar, flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in the bowl of a food processor. Add the butter and process until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Add the egg and pulse until the dough starts to hold together.

For the peach mixture: In a large mixing bowl whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Add the diced peaches and toss to combine. Drizzle the lemon juice over the peaches and toss to coat. Pour the peach mixture over the crust and spread evenly.

Using your hands, press together handfuls of the remaining crumb topping to create clumps. Scatter the clumps and remaining crumbled topping over the fruit layer leaving some peaches showing through.

If using a glass pan, bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until lightly browned. If using a metal pan, bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool completely then chill before cutting and icing.

To prepare the icing: Whisk together the powdered sugar, almond extract and milk. Drizzle on the bars just before serving.

Notes: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for best results.

Squash Casserole

4 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup diced yellow onion

2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

4 cups diced yellow squash

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup Duke's mayonnaise

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

3/4 cup freshly grated sharp Cheddar cheese

1 sleeve buttery crackers (Ritz), crushed

2 tablespoons melted butter

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions, stir frequently, and let cook until softened, about two to three minutes. Add garlic, squash, salt, and pepper and cook, stirring frequently until squash has softened, five to seven minutes.

Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch-by-8-inch or similar sized casserole dish with non-stick spray.

In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, eggs, parsley, and cheddar cheese. Fold in squash mixture until everything is well combined.

Spoon into casserole dish and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and top with crushed crackers. Drizzle with melted butter and return to oven for five to seven minutes until crackers have browned.

Cantaloupe Pie

1 medium cantaloupe

1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar

2 (1/4 ounce) envelopes unflavored gelatin

1/2 cup orange juice

9 inches graham cracker crust, chilled

Cool Whip Topping

Cantaloupe, balls for garnish

Peel and seed the melon, cut in chunks and process in a blender or food processor until smooth.

Pour into a large mixing bowl; set aside.

Combine 1/2 melon puree and cream cheese in blender. Process until smooth. Add to remaining puree and set aside.

Combine sugar, gelatin and orange juice in a small saucepan. Cook on low heat, stirring until sugar and gelatin dissolve.

Slowly add to melon mixture, stirring well. Pour into crust. Chill until firm.