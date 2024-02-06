Playing with fire

Some people like to burn the candle at both ends.

For Erin Rae Fluegge, it's a baton.

The Southeast Missouri State University professor is the four-alarm answer to the age-old question of whatever becomes of former marching band twirlers.

Answer: They don't die, they just go down to the Cape Girardeau riverfront and put on blazing performances for pedestrians.

On the banks of the Mississippi, Fluegge douses her batons in lighter fluid and flawlessly maneuvers them behind her back, between her legs and deftly catches them after tossing them into the night sky. She put on such flaming exhibits as a twirler for the Jackson High School Marching Chiefs and later as the featured twirler for the Golden Eagles Marching Band at Southeast. These days she's marching to the beat of her own drummer, still entranced by the art of the batons she first picked up about 30 years ago.

Erin Fluegge twirls flaming batons along the riverfront on June 16 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"I remember watching a band festival and watching the twirlers, one of my very good teachers in high school, her daughter was the head twirler there, and I just thought she was so cool and I wanted to do that, so I started taking lessons from one of the other girls after that girl graduated, and I just fell in love with it and stuck with it," Fluegge said.

The love affair began at the age of 7, and just a few years later gave a premonition of her career in education when she gave lessons to her younger sister, who also would become a Jackson twirler.

By her freshman year in high school, the twirler began to create cash with her wand. She gave "lots and lots" of lessons.

"That was like my first job, I think, pretty much," Fluegge said.

Her sophomore year, the twirling line, which she said always had about five to seven members, added a new twist: Fire.

Fluegge said director Janet Ludwig always encouraged the twirlers to try something new, so the group started off with single-fire batons and worked their way up to double fire.

"It was awesome," Fluegge said. "It was one of the coolest shows that we ever had. It was something people always looked forward to. I mean, if you're from the area, you know that our high schools, not only do they love their sports, they also love their marching bands, and so when the twirlers came out and did fire, it was always a treat for people to watch just because they think you're kind of a little crazy to do it, and I guess ... all of us are, but it's fun. It's an energy rush. I've always enjoyed it."

She said members of the marching band always liked it, too, as long as the twirlers were at a safe distance.

As for her parents?

They stood behind their daughter -- also at a safe distance.

"My mom got me a pair of knives," Fluegge said.

The knives had dull edges and were not capable of cutting, but had hooks on the ends and could be connected to one another. She can manipulate them like a samurai warrior/gymnast.

"I just really loved them, and then I heard there were these knives that you could get that you lit on fire ..." she said.