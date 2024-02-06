All sections
July 10, 2021

Play All Day: Summer Bible Schools

Churches in the southeast Missouri region brought back Vacation Bible School after some took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. Through filmed sing along segments, children sang songs that tied into the overall theme. Bethany Baptist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and Cape Bible Chapel all used the same theme this year. This year's theme is called the "Rocky Railroad: Jesus' Power Pulls Us Through."...

Sarah Yenesel
Children at Cape Chapel Church's Vacation Bible School take part in an outdoor game in Cape Girardeau on Monday June 28, 2021.
Children at Cape Chapel Church's Vacation Bible School take part in an outdoor game in Cape Girardeau on Monday June 28, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Churches in the southeast Missouri region brought back Vacation Bible School after some took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

Through filmed sing along segments, children sang songs that tied into the overall theme.

Bethany Baptist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and Cape Bible Chapel all used the same theme this year. This year's theme is called the "Rocky Railroad: Jesus' Power Pulls Us Through."

Every activity circled back the lesson to one term, "Trust Jesus," which was excitedly recited by the children.

The students also took part in games, watched videos or listened to readings that connected to the program's message.

Children in crew B pretend to be wind during a bible storytelling activity at Trinity Lutheran Church's Vacation Bible School in Cape Girardeau on Monday June 28, 2021.
Children in crew B pretend to be wind during a bible storytelling activity at Trinity Lutheran Church's Vacation Bible School in Cape Girardeau on Monday June 28, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com
Community




