Plan ahead for success

Last March I offered to send Stupice seeds for the 2022 garden to anyone who would send me a self-addressed stamped envelope. I'm not sure how many wanted seeds but it was a good number. I've heard back from some who grew tomatoes and are now saving seeds for next summer. That is awesome.

It's easy to do. Simply collect all the seeds from a red ripe tomato and put them in some container. I use a paper cup. Add an ounce or two of water and set in a warm out of the sun spot. Within a couple days they will form a moldy scum on top of the water. Simply wash off the seeds and collect them and let them dry. Save for 2023 spring garden.

Now if you want extra early tomatoes in 2023 plan on starting your seed about the middle of January. You can use grow lights or plain fluorescent lights which is what I use. The key is to keep the light about an inch over the tiny plants. Watch them close. If they are getting too hot lift the light a little. Maybe a half inch at a time. These plants will need to be ready to transplant mid March or about 30 to 40 days before your last average frost date. Our average last frost in Southeast Missouri is mid April to May 1. So I want my tomatoes ready to plant mid March.

Now here is the key. You need to buy some walls of water or frost savers. These walls of water are like miniature green houses for your tomatoes. They will come with instructions or if you have trouble send me an email, and I'll help you out. By using walls of water or seed savers you can plant up to six weeks before your expected last frost. When I work on getting my seeds started in January, growing my Stupice transplants and using the walls of water I can pick May tomatoes. You can too. The Stupice tomatoes are easy to grow and very forgiving.

Marge got the Stupice tomatoes we picked the other day canned whole in quart jars. The only thing she did was remove the skins, heat them up and spoon them into quart jars. She water baths them. Oh yea, put a tablespoon or two of lemon juice in each jar. This raises the acidity level. Man they look good. We usually wait until the winter months to devour the canned goodies but may have to try one right away.