Plan ahead for success

When we were starting our tomato plants last spring we started probably 50 Stupice Tomato plants. I hadn't planned on planting that many in our garden but I figured we would give a few away which we did. We ended up planting 15 Stupice tomatoes in our North high tunnel. We have had problems with fungus in this high tunnel but I really thought we had it controlled. We didn't.
Early Blight came on with authority and just tore up the tomatoes planted in that tunnel. We had planted Stupice, big beef and Cherokee purple tomatoes in it. We picked tomatoes in July off these tomatoes and all but the Stupice bellied up. Actually we have had very few red tomatoes this whole summer. Most of ours have been yellow. The Stupice in this tunnel turned a pale green and showed signs of blight but the very tops of the plants stayed green. So we kept watering them and gave them some fertilizer every couple weeks.
We started picking a few tomatoes a couple weeks ago but since then they have went gang busters. Marge and I picked probably three gallons of perfect Stupice tomatoes a couple days ago. All of them were about the size of an extra-large hen egg.
Stupice is an awesome tomato. It's not a big tomato but very few tomatoes will taste as good. It takes 52 days from planting to picking your first ripe tomato. Most tomatoes, including cherry tomatoes take 80 to 100 days.
Last March I offered to send Stupice seeds for the 2022 garden to anyone who would send me a self-addressed stamped envelope. I'm not sure how many wanted seeds but it was a good number. I've heard back from some who grew tomatoes and are now saving seeds for next summer. That is awesome.
It's easy to do. Simply collect all the seeds from a red ripe tomato and put them in some container. I use a paper cup. Add an ounce or two of water and set in a warm out of the sun spot. Within a couple days they will form a moldy scum on top of the water. Simply wash off the seeds and collect them and let them dry. Save for 2023 spring garden.
Now if you want extra early tomatoes in 2023 plan on starting your seed about the middle of January. You can use grow lights or plain fluorescent lights which is what I use. The key is to keep the light about an inch over the tiny plants. Watch them close. If they are getting too hot lift the light a little. Maybe a half inch at a time. These plants will need to be ready to transplant mid March or about 30 to 40 days before your last average frost date. Our average last frost in Southeast Missouri is mid April to May 1. So I want my tomatoes ready to plant mid March.
Now here is the key. You need to buy some walls of water or frost savers. These walls of water are like miniature green houses for your tomatoes. They will come with instructions or if you have trouble send me an email, and I'll help you out. By using walls of water or seed savers you can plant up to six weeks before your expected last frost. When I work on getting my seeds started in January, growing my Stupice transplants and using the walls of water I can pick May tomatoes. You can too. The Stupice tomatoes are easy to grow and very forgiving.
Marge got the Stupice tomatoes we picked the other day canned whole in quart jars. The only thing she did was remove the skins, heat them up and spoon them into quart jars. She water baths them. Oh yea, put a tablespoon or two of lemon juice in each jar. This raises the acidity level. Man they look good. We usually wait until the winter months to devour the canned goodies but may have to try one right away.
