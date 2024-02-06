Pink recipes to celebrate a new granddaughter

I'm tickled pink as I'm writing this column today! Scott and I welcomed our new granddaughter into the world, and we couldn't be more excited. Ella Beth came into the world safe and healthy. We are so thankful, and we are already over-the-moon in love with her. Her parents are doing well, and her 21-month-old big brother was so sweet, gentle and loving when they brought her home. It looks like they are off to a great start for a sweet little family.
I couldn't help myself, so for today's column, I've pulled together several recipes that are all pink. Enjoy!
Combine cream cheese and milk. Add ketchup, minced onions and Worcestershire sauce.
Mix until smooth or leave it a little lumpy.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Serve this recipe with ruffled or wavy potato chips. So good!
Source: www.lemonpeony.com/easy-cream-cheese-pink-dip-recipe/
This Shrimp Sandwich Spread is the perfect naturally pink sandwich spread for your party.
Mix all in a food processor until very smooth.
Spread between bread with the crusts cut off, on buttered bread triangles, on a baguette or on crackers.
Depending on how much shrimp you use, this is a very pale pink.
Source: www.confessionsofanover-workedmom.com/recipes-and-menu-suggestions-for-pink/
In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and strawberries with an electric mixer until well combined.
With a spatula or wooden spoon, stir in the pineapple, bananas and whipped topping. You may add a drop or two of red food coloring if it needs to be a darker shade of pink.
Pour mixture into a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan and place in freezer to chill until solid. (This can take up to 24 hours.)
Allow to thaw for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing into squares and serving.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/frozen-fruit-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0SwRNS1VYfqyNvTrfOqTuOe2dGFwhBNEmLgK3UvyajAfWbTPZTD9noyNc
This Millionaire Cranberry Salad is the perfect side for any meal. A delicious mixture of fresh homemade cranberry sauce combined with pecans, coconut, marshmallows and pineapple.
Cranberry Sauce:
Combine cranberries, sugar, water and cinnamon stick in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. Cool completely (sauce will thicken upon cooling).
Add 1 1/2 cups cooled cranberry mixture from step 1 with remaining ingredients and stir well.
Let sit four hours or overnight.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/cranberry-millionaire-salad/
Super easy to make and absolutely scrumptious to devour. These would be pretty served at a baby shower for a baby girl.
For the crust:
For the cheesecake mixture:
For the optional garnish: sprinkles, whipped cream, crushed cookies,
For the crust: Pour graham crumbs into a bowl, add sugar and mix well.
Melt the butter in microwave or on stove top. Pour over graham crumbs. Mix with a fork until well combined.
Divide evenly amongst serving dishes and leave loose, no need to pack it down since you are not cooking it.
For the cheesecake mixture: In a stand mixer bowl combine the heavy cream, confectioners' sugar, and granulated sugar. Start mixer on low with the whisk attachment. Once it starts to thicken slightly you can increase speed until it's on high. Whisk on high till the mixture is fluffy.
In a separate bowl whip the softened cream cheese with a mixer until it's smooth and there are no chunky pieces, add the lemonade mix slowly and mix until combined.
Add the cream cheese mixture to the whipped cream mixture and whisk on medium speed until it's smooth and combined.
Transfer to a piping bag if desired or spoon into serving dishes. Place in refrigerator for at least an hour.
For the optional garnish: You can add sprinkles, whipped cream, crumbled graham crackers or anything else over top of these. We did ours plain this time around and just did the cheesecake mixture with some sprinkles.
Note: You can use two packages if you like a ton of pucker but for us one package was plenty.
Source: www.cravingsofalunatic.com/2014/02/pink-lemonade-no-bake-cheesecake.html
Cherry Fluff dessert salad is one of my favorite cherry recipes! This easy dump-and-go salad is perfectly sweet, pretty and pink!
Combine first four ingredients in a large bowl. Fold in the remaining three ingredients.
Refrigerate for one hour before serving.
Note: To make this strawberry, use the recipe below, but substitute 1 can of strawberry pir filling and add in 1 cup coarsely chopped fresh strawberries.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/cherry-fluff/#recipe
For the Bread:
For the glaze:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, milk, oil, egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir until just combined.
In a small bowl, toss together the strawberries and the 2 tablespoons of flour to coat the strawberries. Fold the floured strawberries gently into the batter.
Pour the bread batter into a greased 9-inch-by-5-inch bread pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the center of the bread should come out clean. Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the bread to a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the glaze, combine the powdered sugar, melted butter, diced strawberries and extract in a small bowl. Mix until it is smooth.
May have to add a drop of red food coloring if not pink enough.
Once the bread is cool, spread the glaze on top of the bread.
Slice and serve.
Source: www.recipesfiber.com/strawberry-bread/?fbclid=IwAR1y9p58GK8QE3aKONV5zMSvnG5bvbPYYZm-0gqCT8kTVZCkj5ZPgdafqK8
Old-fashioned Pink Popcorn made with whipping cream, sugar and pink coloring for a festive, candy-coated treat! Pink popcorn is perfect for parties, baby showers or anyone who loves pink!
Start by pouring the oil into a large pot and heat it over medium-high heat for 2 minutes.
Next, add the popcorn kernels to the pan and then cover with a lid. Be sure to gently shake the pot occasionally to prevent burning.
Then, once the popcorn begins to pop, decrease the heat slightly and shake the pot more consistently. When you can count to 3 between pops, remove the pot from the heat.
Remove the unpopped kernels from the popped ones and discard them.
Pour the popped popcorn into a large bowl. Making the syrup will take less than 10 minutes so you want to make sure that your popcorn is popped first and ready to go.
In a large saucepan, over medium-high heat on the stove, combine the sugar, whipping cream, corn syrup and salt. Proceed to bring the mixture to a full boil, one that you cannot stir away.
Set the oven timer for 4 minutes and let it boil. If you have a candy thermometer you can use it, you want the temperature of the sugar to reach 235 degrees F. If you do not have a candy thermometer, 4 minutes of boiling will suffice.
After that is complete, remove the pan from the heat and add in the vanilla extract and red food coloring. Stir until well combined.
Procced to pour the pink coating mixture over the popcorn and gently stir together until well coated.
Next, lay the popcorn out to cool on wax paper, gently breaking up the pieces after it has set. This treat tastes best when served immediately. Enjoy!
Notes: Old-fashioned Pink Popcorn is a fun treat the whole family will enjoy! Whip up a batch of this pink popcorn and watch how quickly it disappears!
Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/pretty-in-pink-popcorn/
These Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies have a bright strawberry flavor with dots of chocolate throughout that are reminiscent of a chocolate covered strawberry. The center is filled with a cream cheese frosting that makes these cookies a real treat.
Cream cheese frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a large bowl combine the cake mix, eggs, and oil with a mixer. Fold in the chocolate chips. The batter will be stiff.
Roll into 1-inch balls. Place 2-inches apart on the cookie sheet. The cookies will spread while baking. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until a slight indentation remains when lightly touched. Do not overbake. If you overbake them, they will brown and the pretty pink color will go away. Let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet for a couple of minutes before cooling completely on a wire rack.
For the Cream Cheese Frosting: In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese and butter until completely blended. Gradually add in the powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until the frosting is smooth. Spread half of the cookies with icing and top with remaining cookies. Roll in sprinkles along the edges if desired.
Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container or resealable plastic bags. I like to serve mine cold but sitting at room temperature for a while.
Makes about 18-24 cookies depending on how big you make your cookies.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/strawberry-chocolate-chip-oreos/
Perfect for baby showers or just as a refreshing summer drink, this pink strawberry sherbet punch can be whipped up in less than 10 minutes using a few simple ingredients!
Add frozen lemonade concentrate to punch bowl and mix with the 3 cups of cold water. Pour in lemon lime soda, fruit punch juice, and pineapple juice then stir.
Use a large ice cream scoop to scoop the sherbet into balls. If making for a crowd, I suggest freezing half of the scoops until you're ready to serve so that you have some frozen ones in there to keep things cold.
Add half of the sherbet scoops to the punch bowl. You will need to use the spoon to break apart the sherbet scoops to help them melt down and incorporate into liquid form. Give it a taste - if it is too sweet/tart for your liking, add more water.
When ready to serve gently place the other half of sherbet scoops, sliced strawberries, lemon slices, and basil on the top of the liquid so that they float.
Allow each guest to serve their own by placing 9-ounce cups or Mason jars next to the punch bowl. One of the great things about sherbet punch is that if the bowl starts to run low, you can simply add more sherbet, soda, and juice to what's left and spread it out.
Source: www.designeatrepeat.com/strawberry-sherbet-punch/
Your kids will love eating and helping to make this pink muddy buddies recipe. This is so pinkilicious, I can't believe I haven't make it before.
Place 1/3 cups of Bright Pink candy melts in a microwave safe container. Microwave at half power for 30 seconds, remove container and stir. Repeat this process until all candies are melted. (Be sure to check it regularly, candies will burn in the microwave).
Add 2 cups of Chex cereal into a bowl. Once candies are melted, pour the melted candy into the bowl with the Chex cereal. Fold until all Chex cereal is coated. (This process may take a few minutes, but the melted candy will coat the Chex cereal).
Place 1/4 cup of powdered sugar in a gallon zip-top bag and add 1 tablespoon of pink spring sugar. Mix well.
Remove candy coated Chex cereal from bowl and put into gallon zip-top bag with powdered sugar and pink spring sugar. Seal the bag and shake well. All candy-coated cereal needs to be covered.
Line a baking tray with wax paper, pour the muddy buddies onto the tray evenly.
Repeat steps 1-5 with Pink.
Repeat steps 1-5 for the white EXCEPT, leave out step 4. You do not want pink sugar on the white pieces!
Allow the muddy buddies to dry completely before combining. Add embellishments (colored candy coated balls) if desired.
Store in an airtight container.
Source: www.3boysandadog.com/pink-puppy-chow-recipe/?epik=dj0yJnU9UncweXNkcTQwcEFDSXhtRlR5eXJxcldYeDBzLWY1aDcmcD0wJm49QkJ5N08yVXhXN0JsZXNEblBrNkdDUSZ0PUFBQUFBR1M0Rk9v
Mexican Pink Cookies are crunchy sugar cookies that are quick and easy to make. These pretty cookies are great for casual dunking or festive party platters.
Cookie dough:
Decorating:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the shortening and granulated sugar until fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Gradually, mix in the flour mixture.
Add 5-6 drops of pink food coloring gel and knead by hand or with the mixer until evenly colored.
Use a medium scoop to make 1 1/2 tablespoon portions of dough. Roll the portions into 2-inch balls. Roll each dough ball in the decorating sugar in a small bowl.
Place the balls of dough on the prepared baking sheet, about 2-inches apart.
Use the back of a measuring cup or the bottom of a drinking glass to press down evenly on each cookie until the dough is 1/4-inch thick.
Bake cookies, one cookie sheet at a time, for about 11-12 minutes.
Remove from the oven and cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before transferring the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 10 days.
Notes: Pink and yellow are the most common colors used for these cookies in Mexican bakeries, however you can make them any color you want.
For an almond flavored cookie, use almond extract instead of one teaspoon of vanilla.
Mexican vanilla gives the most authentic flavor, but any type of vanilla can be used.
In my experience, food coloring gel provides the most intense color using the least coloring.
My preferred brand of food coloring gel for color options and intensity of color is Americolor.
Source: www.themondaybox.com/mexican-pink-cookies-polvorones-rosas/?fbclid=IwAR1H05EKpN9EwCX9VvaPDlfxEGMSLRcD6N7DKSIUFCfLtJ7HpP3TMMZelSE
This recipe uses plain yogurt not heavy cream so it's lower in fat and calories but it is still just as good. It is a very simple and refreshing soup.
For the pound cake croutons:
In a blender, combine the strawberries, yogurt, orange juice, orange zest, sugar, water and cardamom. Puree' until well mixed. Chill and serve with toasted pound cake croutons.
To make the pound cake croutons: Slice four half-inch slices of pound cake and cube.
Melt the butter in a large pan over medium heat. After the butter stops foaming, add the cubed pound cake and allow to toast. Shake the pan gently every 15 seconds or so to ensure even browning. Once the croutons are golden brown and crispy, remove them to a plate lined with a paper towel to cool.
You can make the pound cake croutons up to a day in advance. Store them on the counter in an airtight container until serving.
Garnish with strawberry slices and croutons.
Source: www.copykat.com/strawberry-soup-with-toasted-pound-cake/
This recipe calls for making 4 different colors of cookies. But, for any special occasion where you wanted all the same color, just add 12 tablespoons (3/4 cup) of the same color Jell-O and then mix and bake as directed. All pink is perfect to welcome a new baby girl!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar cookie mix, butter, cream cheese and egg. Using an electric stand or hand mixer, combine until the dough is formed. It will be crumbly.
Separate the bowl into 4 smaller bowls (like cereal bowls). Add 3 tablespoons of Jell-O powder to each of the bowls.
Using your hands, rub the powder into the dough, pinching and combining until smooth. The color will blend into the dough, dying it evenly.
Use a cookie scoop to compact and scoop the dough from the bowls. Round into smooth balls in between the palms of your hands and place on the baking sheet.
Be sure to place the cookie dough 2-inches apart from one another. You will likely cook 2 sheets.
Bake cookies for 10-11 minutes.
When done, allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Source: www.balancingmotherhood.com/jello-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2wqQv4aiQvhoyt3fxiV5auSoBlnVe3xeo7a5u-W2xh8fc55wEeSJo1HeA
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.