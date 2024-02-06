Pink recipes to celebrate a new granddaughter

I'm tickled pink as I'm writing this column today! Scott and I welcomed our new granddaughter into the world, and we couldn't be more excited. Ella Beth came into the world safe and healthy. We are so thankful, and we are already over-the-moon in love with her. Her parents are doing well, and her 21-month-old big brother was so sweet, gentle and loving when they brought her home. It looks like they are off to a great start for a sweet little family.

I couldn't help myself, so for today's column, I've pulled together several recipes that are all pink. Enjoy!

Easy Pink Cream Cheese Dip

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons milk

1/3 cup ketchup

2 teaspoons minced onions

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Combine cream cheese and milk. Add ketchup, minced onions and Worcestershire sauce.

Mix until smooth or leave it a little lumpy.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serve this recipe with ruffled or wavy potato chips. So good!

Source: www.lemonpeony.com/easy-cream-cheese-pink-dip-recipe/

Pink Shrimp Sandwich Spread

This Shrimp Sandwich Spread is the perfect naturally pink sandwich spread for your party.

1 (3-ounce) package of cream cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of catsup

1 teaspoon mustard

1 dash of garlic powder

1 cup chopped canned shrimp

1/4 cup chopped celery

1 teaspoon chopped onions

Mix all in a food processor until very smooth.

Spread between bread with the crusts cut off, on buttered bread triangles, on a baguette or on crackers.

Depending on how much shrimp you use, this is a very pale pink.

Source: www.confessionsofanover-workedmom.com/recipes-and-menu-suggestions-for-pink/

Pink Frozen Fruit Salad or Dessert

1-pint strawberries, diced

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

2 bananas, chopped or sliced

2 cups whipped topping, plus more for serving

In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and strawberries with an electric mixer until well combined.

With a spatula or wooden spoon, stir in the pineapple, bananas and whipped topping. You may add a drop or two of red food coloring if it needs to be a darker shade of pink.

Pour mixture into a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan and place in freezer to chill until solid. (This can take up to 24 hours.)

Allow to thaw for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing into squares and serving.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/frozen-fruit-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0SwRNS1VYfqyNvTrfOqTuOe2dGFwhBNEmLgK3UvyajAfWbTPZTD9noyNc

Millionaire Cranberry Salad

This Millionaire Cranberry Salad is the perfect side for any meal. A delicious mixture of fresh homemade cranberry sauce combined with pecans, coconut, marshmallows and pineapple.

2 cups sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt)

2 cups pineapple tidbits, well drained

2 cups mini marshmallows

1 cup pecans, chopped

2 cups flaked, coconut

Cranberry Sauce:

3 cups fresh cranberries

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cinnamon stick

Combine cranberries, sugar, water and cinnamon stick in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. Cool completely (sauce will thicken upon cooling).

Add 1 1/2 cups cooled cranberry mixture from step 1 with remaining ingredients and stir well.

Let sit four hours or overnight.

Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/cranberry-millionaire-salad/

Pink Lemonade No-Bake Cheesecakes

Super easy to make and absolutely scrumptious to devour. These would be pretty served at a baby shower for a baby girl.

For the crust:

2 cups graham crumbs

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

For the cheesecake mixture:

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened, and whipped smooth

1 individual sized package (4.5 g) of Crystal Light Pink Lemonade Mix

Optional: pink food coloring, not necessary at all, personal choice

For the optional garnish: sprinkles, whipped cream, crushed cookies,

For the crust: Pour graham crumbs into a bowl, add sugar and mix well.

Melt the butter in microwave or on stove top. Pour over graham crumbs. Mix with a fork until well combined.

Divide evenly amongst serving dishes and leave loose, no need to pack it down since you are not cooking it.

For the cheesecake mixture: In a stand mixer bowl combine the heavy cream, confectioners' sugar, and granulated sugar. Start mixer on low with the whisk attachment. Once it starts to thicken slightly you can increase speed until it's on high. Whisk on high till the mixture is fluffy.

In a separate bowl whip the softened cream cheese with a mixer until it's smooth and there are no chunky pieces, add the lemonade mix slowly and mix until combined.

Add the cream cheese mixture to the whipped cream mixture and whisk on medium speed until it's smooth and combined.

Transfer to a piping bag if desired or spoon into serving dishes. Place in refrigerator for at least an hour.

For the optional garnish: You can add sprinkles, whipped cream, crumbled graham crackers or anything else over top of these. We did ours plain this time around and just did the cheesecake mixture with some sprinkles.

Note: You can use two packages if you like a ton of pucker but for us one package was plenty.

Source: www.cravingsofalunatic.com/2014/02/pink-lemonade-no-bake-cheesecake.html

Cherry Fluff Salad or Dessert

Cherry Fluff dessert salad is one of my favorite cherry recipes! This easy dump-and-go salad is perfectly sweet, pretty and pink!

8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed (can use lite)

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk (regular or fat free is fine)

21 ounce can cherry pie filling

20 ounces crushed pineapple, well drained

2 cups mini marshmallows

1 cup shredded coconut, unsweetened or sweetened is fine

1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped

Combine first four ingredients in a large bowl. Fold in the remaining three ingredients.

Refrigerate for one hour before serving.

Note: To make this strawberry, use the recipe below, but substitute 1 can of strawberry pir filling and add in 1 cup coarsely chopped fresh strawberries.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/cherry-fluff/#recipe

Pink Glazed Strawberry Bread

For the Bread:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup oil

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups diced strawberries

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

For the glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/3 cup finely diced strawberries

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or almond extract

1 to 2 tablespoons heavy cream or milk

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, milk, oil, egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir until just combined.

In a small bowl, toss together the strawberries and the 2 tablespoons of flour to coat the strawberries. Fold the floured strawberries gently into the batter.

Pour the bread batter into a greased 9-inch-by-5-inch bread pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the center of the bread should come out clean. Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the bread to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the glaze, combine the powdered sugar, melted butter, diced strawberries and extract in a small bowl. Mix until it is smooth.

May have to add a drop of red food coloring if not pink enough.

Once the bread is cool, spread the glaze on top of the bread.

Slice and serve.

Source: www.recipesfiber.com/strawberry-bread/?fbclid=IwAR1y9p58GK8QE3aKONV5zMSvnG5bvbPYYZm-0gqCT8kTVZCkj5ZPgdafqK8

Pretty In Pink Popcorn

Old-fashioned Pink Popcorn made with whipping cream, sugar and pink coloring for a festive, candy-coated treat! Pink popcorn is perfect for parties, baby showers or anyone who loves pink!

1/2 cup unpopped popcorn kernels or 3 bags of microwave popcorn

2 cups granulated sugar

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 to 3 drops red food coloring

Start by pouring the oil into a large pot and heat it over medium-high heat for 2 minutes.

Next, add the popcorn kernels to the pan and then cover with a lid. Be sure to gently shake the pot occasionally to prevent burning.

Then, once the popcorn begins to pop, decrease the heat slightly and shake the pot more consistently. When you can count to 3 between pops, remove the pot from the heat.

Remove the unpopped kernels from the popped ones and discard them.

Pour the popped popcorn into a large bowl. Making the syrup will take less than 10 minutes so you want to make sure that your popcorn is popped first and ready to go.

In a large saucepan, over medium-high heat on the stove, combine the sugar, whipping cream, corn syrup and salt. Proceed to bring the mixture to a full boil, one that you cannot stir away.

Set the oven timer for 4 minutes and let it boil. If you have a candy thermometer you can use it, you want the temperature of the sugar to reach 235 degrees F. If you do not have a candy thermometer, 4 minutes of boiling will suffice.

After that is complete, remove the pan from the heat and add in the vanilla extract and red food coloring. Stir until well combined.

Procced to pour the pink coating mixture over the popcorn and gently stir together until well coated.