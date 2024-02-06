Pierre-Louis de Lorimier: Founder of our city, Part 1

Cape Girardeau has new people moving into our city every day. Therefore, it seems fitting to recount an earliest bit of history from which we descend.

Louis Lorimier is the man of the hour, even though our city's namesake is Ensign Girardot, a French trapper who established a trading post in the neighborhood of Cape Rock, three miles north of Cape Girardeau.

Lorimier was a 6-foot charismatic Frenchman who served under four countries: France, England, Spain and the United States. He had a skillful knowledge of Native Americans, first in Ohio where he lived among the Shawnee and Delaware tribes, and lastly in the Cape Girardeau District. He spoke many Indian dialects as well as French and English.

Son of a French commander in Montreal, Canada, Lorimier, while living in Ohio, married an Indian maiden and fathered a son, Guillaume, named for Lorimier's father. She died in childbirth. In 1783 he married a Shawnee-French woman, Charlotte Pemanpieh Bougainville. She was the daughter of a French Canadian admiral from Paris, France, and a Shawnee woman. Admiral Bougainville distinguished himself as aide de camp to General Louis Montcalm.

After losing his trading post, Lorimier's Station, in Ohio during the American Revolution and subsequent financial difficulties, Lorimier moved his family westward, followed by Shawnee and Delaware tribes, who revered him as a leader.