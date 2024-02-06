Picking up and moving on

I don't always have a large goal in mind, geared towards making changes each year, but I feel the exuberance of expectancy. I refuse to allow the bad and unfortunate that's happened in the past, mar my future. As I've examined past years, however, I've become aware of many lessons I've learned, from which I can benefit. I stash those jewels within my pouch of enlightenment I've gained from the unfortunate. Suffering is always the best teacher. Often we become tired of being asked of what our new year's resolutions consist. The question becomes repetitive, trivial and useless and we can believe that it's too late or we're too old to make any alterations--to attempt anything different. So we lazily sigh, dream a little more, and lean back in our chair, satisfied with what already is. We say, "I'm too tired, it's too late and my life is already set." Even worse, we can think we can do little else, except for what we're performing presently. So we comfortably, or sadly, remain in a static state of being, thinking our life is all that it will ever be.

There are many reasons why people prefer to remain where they are, rather than moving on, learning from what's past. One of the most notable reasons for failing to pick up and move forward, again, is fear. The fear that we hold, inside us, holds us back from accomplishing things. It's ok to feel fear, but we can't allow fear to be the end of our story. Fear goes back farther than I could even mildly guess, but Scripture addresses the condition of fear many times. One of my favorite passages from the Bible is found within Philippians 4:13. "I can do all this through him who gives me strength." We can't cease to try because we've tried and failed, instead, we must keep on trying, again, again and again. We will only fail if we fail to try again--if we stop moving on, again and again. There is always something behind the scenes, of which we cannot see. Hang in there until the full picture is made clear, leaning on God's guidance rather our understanding.

Keep moving forward in some small way, over and over and remember the Scripture, "You are not alone, so do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you (Isaiah 41:10).