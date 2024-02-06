Picking apples, apple recipes

By Susan McClanahan

Fall, cooler weather and apples all go together. The apple crop this year is abundant, and so are apple recipes to add to your collection. When I started looking for apple recipes, I just couldn't stop because there were so many.

In the vast array of choices, I was able to pick out a few to share with you. I encourage you to seek out your own new favorite recipes to try this fall during the peak harvest season.

Snickers and Caramel Apple Dip

8 ounces cream cheese

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 Snickers bars, diced very small

2-3 tablespoons caramel sauce

Beat the cream cheese, sugars and vanilla in a mixer for a few minutes until smooth. Fold in half of the diced Snickers and a drizzle of caramel sauce. Refrigerate for a few hours. To serve, top with the remaining Snickers and caramel.

Golden Apple Punch

1 part apple juice, chilled

1 part white grape juice, chilled

1 part lemonade, chilled

2 parts ginger ale, chilled

Stir together and serve in a large container. Before serving, add apple slices or whole apples to the serving container for a visual appeal. Serve well chilled over ice.

Cranberry Apple Cider Punch

Easy to make, deliciously sweet drink that is perfect for all your fall and winter parties.

6 cups apple cider

2 cups cranberry juice

1 cup orange juice

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 bottle (750 milliliters) sparkling grape juice or sparkling wine

Slices of apples, oranges, and dried cranberries (for garnish)

In a large pitcher combine apple cider, orange juice, cranberry juice and lemon juice. Stir in the sparkling white grape juice or sparkling wine. Add sliced fruit. Serve.

Apple Cranberry and Almond Coleslaw

Dressing:

3/4 cup fat free Greek Yogurt (recommended using Fage, other brands may will be too thin)

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Coleslaw:

1 small cabbage, shredded (6-7 cups packed)

1 1/2 cups matchstick carrots

2 large gala apples, sliced into matchsticks (about 3 cups)

1/2 cup sliced green onions

3/4 cup sliced almonds or 1 cup slivered almonds

3/4 cup dried cranberries

In a mixing bowl whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, honey and apple cider vinegar until smooth, while seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

In a large bowl toss together cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, almonds and cranberries. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to evenly coat. Serve immediately for best results. Yield: About 8 servings

Caramelized Sweet Potato Apple Hash Browns

1 very large sweet potato or 2 medium ones, peeled and diced -- about 2 cups diced

1 large pink lady or Granny Smith apple diced, peeling optional

3 tablespoons oil

1/2 teaspoon fine grain sea salt

1/4-1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon sugar, optional

Heat a large, seasoned cast iron pan (or any heavy skillet that won't stick) over medium heat and add oil.

Once the pan is heated, add the diced sweet potatoes and sprinkle evenly with the sea salt and stir/toss to coat the potatoes with cooking fat and salt.

Cover the pan, using any cover that is large enough, for about 2 minutes. Uncover and stir, lower the heat a bit if the potatoes are starting to brown too much. Recover and cook for another 2 to 4 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Uncover the pan and continue to cook, stirring, until the potatoes are light brown all over. Add the diced apples and stir to combine. If adding the sugar, do this now. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for another 5 minutes or until the apples and potatoes are brown. Adjust the heat of your stovetop as necessary to avoid burning. Once apples and potatoes are toasty, remove from heat and stir in the cinnamon. Let cool a bit and then serve warm.

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

Crisp apples, dried cranberries, feta cheese and hearty walnuts come together in a fresh autumn salad.

6 cups salad using arugula and baby spinach, or any spring green mix will do

1 red apple

1 green apple

1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/3 cup dried cranberries

For the dressing:

1 cup apple juice

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

Scant 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup oil

Core and chop apples (thin slices or 1 inch chunks). Toss lettuce, apples, walnuts, feta and cranberries together in a large bowl.

Whisk together all dressing ingredients. Toss with salad immediately before serving.

Apple Chicken Salad

Although this salad recipe does not have fresh sliced apples as an ingredient, it uses dried apple chips, which add texture and flavor without having to have a fresh apple on hand to prepare this salad.

10 ounces mix of spring mix salad and chopped romaine

1/4 to 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

2-3 vine-ripened tomatoes

1-2 cooked chicken breast or about 2 1/4 cups cooked shredded chicken

2 cups apple chips

3/4 cup roasted pecan halves

1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

3/4 cup Panera Bread Fuji apple vinaigrette

Combine ingredients in a large bowl and evenly divide to serve 4 salads.