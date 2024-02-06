All sections
FeaturesSeptember 17, 2017

Picking apples, apple recipes

Fall, cooler weather and apples all go together. The apple crop this year is abundant, and so are apple recipes to add to your collection. When I started looking for apple recipes, I just couldn't stop because there were so many. In the vast array of choices, I was able to pick out a few to share with you. I encourage you to seek out your own new favorite recipes to try this fall during the peak harvest season...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

Fall, cooler weather and apples all go together. The apple crop this year is abundant, and so are apple recipes to add to your collection. When I started looking for apple recipes, I just couldn't stop because there were so many.

In the vast array of choices, I was able to pick out a few to share with you. I encourage you to seek out your own new favorite recipes to try this fall during the peak harvest season.

Snickers and Caramel Apple Dip

  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 Snickers bars, diced very small
  • 2-3 tablespoons caramel sauce

Beat the cream cheese, sugars and vanilla in a mixer for a few minutes until smooth. Fold in half of the diced Snickers and a drizzle of caramel sauce. Refrigerate for a few hours. To serve, top with the remaining Snickers and caramel.

Golden Apple Punch

  • 1 part apple juice, chilled
  • 1 part white grape juice, chilled
  • 1 part lemonade, chilled
  • 2 parts ginger ale, chilled

Stir together and serve in a large container. Before serving, add apple slices or whole apples to the serving container for a visual appeal. Serve well chilled over ice.

Cranberry Apple Cider Punch

Easy to make, deliciously sweet drink that is perfect for all your fall and winter parties.

  • 6 cups apple cider
  • 2 cups cranberry juice
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 bottle (750 milliliters) sparkling grape juice or sparkling wine
  • Slices of apples, oranges, and dried cranberries (for garnish)

In a large pitcher combine apple cider, orange juice, cranberry juice and lemon juice. Stir in the sparkling white grape juice or sparkling wine. Add sliced fruit. Serve.

Apple Cranberry and Almond Coleslaw

Dressing:

  • 3/4 cup fat free Greek Yogurt (recommended using Fage, other brands may will be too thin)
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Coleslaw:

  • 1 small cabbage, shredded (6-7 cups packed)
  • 1 1/2 cups matchstick carrots
  • 2 large gala apples, sliced into matchsticks (about 3 cups)
  • 1/2 cup sliced green onions
  • 3/4 cup sliced almonds or 1 cup slivered almonds
  • 3/4 cup dried cranberries

In a mixing bowl whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, honey and apple cider vinegar until smooth, while seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

In a large bowl toss together cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, almonds and cranberries. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to evenly coat. Serve immediately for best results. Yield: About 8 servings

Caramelized Sweet Potato Apple Hash Browns

  • 1 very large sweet potato or 2 medium ones, peeled and diced -- about 2 cups diced
  • 1 large pink lady or Granny Smith apple diced, peeling optional
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine grain sea salt
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon sugar, optional

Heat a large, seasoned cast iron pan (or any heavy skillet that won't stick) over medium heat and add oil.

Once the pan is heated, add the diced sweet potatoes and sprinkle evenly with the sea salt and stir/toss to coat the potatoes with cooking fat and salt.

Cover the pan, using any cover that is large enough, for about 2 minutes. Uncover and stir, lower the heat a bit if the potatoes are starting to brown too much. Recover and cook for another 2 to 4 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Uncover the pan and continue to cook, stirring, until the potatoes are light brown all over. Add the diced apples and stir to combine. If adding the sugar, do this now. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for another 5 minutes or until the apples and potatoes are brown. Adjust the heat of your stovetop as necessary to avoid burning. Once apples and potatoes are toasty, remove from heat and stir in the cinnamon. Let cool a bit and then serve warm.

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

Crisp apples, dried cranberries, feta cheese and hearty walnuts come together in a fresh autumn salad.

  • 6 cups salad using arugula and baby spinach, or any spring green mix will do
  • 1 red apple
  • 1 green apple
  • 1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries

For the dressing:

  • 1 cup apple juice
  • 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • Scant 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup oil

Core and chop apples (thin slices or 1 inch chunks). Toss lettuce, apples, walnuts, feta and cranberries together in a large bowl.

Whisk together all dressing ingredients. Toss with salad immediately before serving.

Apple Chicken Salad

Although this salad recipe does not have fresh sliced apples as an ingredient, it uses dried apple chips, which add texture and flavor without having to have a fresh apple on hand to prepare this salad.

  • 10 ounces mix of spring mix salad and chopped romaine
  • 1/4 to 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2-3 vine-ripened tomatoes
  • 1-2 cooked chicken breast or about 2 1/4 cups cooked shredded chicken
  • 2 cups apple chips
  • 3/4 cup roasted pecan halves
  • 1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
  • 3/4 cup Panera Bread Fuji apple vinaigrette

Combine ingredients in a large bowl and evenly divide to serve 4 salads.

Apple Crisp Cookies

  • 1 pie crust
  • 5 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2/3 cup old fashioned rolled oats, not instant
  • 10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add baking spray or grease regular muffin tin (you'll use it twice or spray two muffin tins).

Cut 24 2-inch circles out of your pie crust. If you need to gather your scraps and re-roll them to 1/4 inch thickness. Add the pie crust to the muffin tins.

In a small saucepan add the apples, sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice and cornstarch. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes until the apples are softened and thickened.

To make the crisp topping, combine the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, salt, oats and butter to a bowl and combine with either a hand mixer or pastry cutter.

Add one tablespoon of apple filling to each muffin well. Add two tablespoons of the crumble topping on top. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely before carefully removing.

Apple Streusel Muffins

Muffin:

  • 2 apples, peeled, cored and diced
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2/3 cup white sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon

Streusel Topping:

  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • Cinnamon for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 400. Line a muffin tin with cupcake wrappers.

In a large bowl, mix together wet and dry ingredients for the muffins until well combined. Gently stir in chopped apple. Scoop about 1/4 cup batter into each cupcake liner; the cups should be 2/3 full. Set aside

In a medium bowl, mix together ingredients for streusel topping. Spoon streusel topping on top of the batter in each muffin cup. Sprinkled enough to cover the entire top. Sprinkle a little cinnamon on top of the streusel.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

Dutch Apple Pie

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 3/4 cup butter, melted

Filling:

  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 1/4 cups cold water
  • 4 cups chopped peeled tart apples (about 2 large)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, brown sugar, oats and butter; reserve 1-1/2 cups mixture for topping. Press remaining mixture onto bottom and up sides of an ungreased 9-inch pie plate.

In a large saucepan, mix sugar, cornstarch and water until smooth; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in apples and vanilla. Pour into crust. Crumble topping over filling.

Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Yield: 8 servings.

Caramel Apple Fruit Pizza

I like to use peanut butter cookie dough for the crust of this delicious dessert pizza. As a convenience, you can use prepared refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough as a time saver. I'm sure the same could be said for the sugar cookie crust in this recipe.

Sugar Cookie Crust:

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup shortening
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 1/4 cups flour

Caramel Apple Fruit Pizza:

  • 2 large apples diced (about 2 cups)
  • 1 1/2 cups club soda water
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans toasted
  • 1/2 cup caramel sauce

Cream Cheese Frosting:

  • 4 ounces package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon half-n-half, if necessary
  • Toffee bits

Sugar Cookie Crust: Beat the butter and shortening together. Add granulated sugar and cream together for 2 to 3 minutes until lighter in color and fluffier in texture. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Mix in the baking powder, salt and flour. Press dough into a greased 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 17 minutes.

Cream Cheese Frosting: Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the softened butter. Mix in powdered sugar.

Add vanilla and half-n-half, if necessary.

Assembly: Put the diced apples in the club soda water immediately after dicing them. Soak them in the water for about 3 minutes and then drain the water.

Spread the prepared cream cheese frosting (recipe above) on the cooled sugar cookie crust. Sprinkle with toffee bits. Top with the diced apples, sprinkle with chopped pecans and drizzle the caramel sauce over the top.

Have a great week and, until next time happy cooking.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

