Picking apples, apple recipes

By Susan McClanahan
Fall, cooler weather and apples all go together. The apple crop this year is abundant, and so are apple recipes to add to your collection. When I started looking for apple recipes, I just couldn't stop because there were so many.
In the vast array of choices, I was able to pick out a few to share with you. I encourage you to seek out your own new favorite recipes to try this fall during the peak harvest season.
Beat the cream cheese, sugars and vanilla in a mixer for a few minutes until smooth. Fold in half of the diced Snickers and a drizzle of caramel sauce. Refrigerate for a few hours. To serve, top with the remaining Snickers and caramel.
Stir together and serve in a large container. Before serving, add apple slices or whole apples to the serving container for a visual appeal. Serve well chilled over ice.
Easy to make, deliciously sweet drink that is perfect for all your fall and winter parties.
In a large pitcher combine apple cider, orange juice, cranberry juice and lemon juice. Stir in the sparkling white grape juice or sparkling wine. Add sliced fruit. Serve.
Dressing:
Coleslaw:
In a mixing bowl whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, honey and apple cider vinegar until smooth, while seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
In a large bowl toss together cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, almonds and cranberries. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to evenly coat. Serve immediately for best results. Yield: About 8 servings
Heat a large, seasoned cast iron pan (or any heavy skillet that won't stick) over medium heat and add oil.
Once the pan is heated, add the diced sweet potatoes and sprinkle evenly with the sea salt and stir/toss to coat the potatoes with cooking fat and salt.
Cover the pan, using any cover that is large enough, for about 2 minutes. Uncover and stir, lower the heat a bit if the potatoes are starting to brown too much. Recover and cook for another 2 to 4 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Uncover the pan and continue to cook, stirring, until the potatoes are light brown all over. Add the diced apples and stir to combine. If adding the sugar, do this now. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for another 5 minutes or until the apples and potatoes are brown. Adjust the heat of your stovetop as necessary to avoid burning. Once apples and potatoes are toasty, remove from heat and stir in the cinnamon. Let cool a bit and then serve warm.
Crisp apples, dried cranberries, feta cheese and hearty walnuts come together in a fresh autumn salad.
For the dressing:
Core and chop apples (thin slices or 1 inch chunks). Toss lettuce, apples, walnuts, feta and cranberries together in a large bowl.
Whisk together all dressing ingredients. Toss with salad immediately before serving.
Although this salad recipe does not have fresh sliced apples as an ingredient, it uses dried apple chips, which add texture and flavor without having to have a fresh apple on hand to prepare this salad.
Combine ingredients in a large bowl and evenly divide to serve 4 salads.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add baking spray or grease regular muffin tin (you'll use it twice or spray two muffin tins).
Cut 24 2-inch circles out of your pie crust. If you need to gather your scraps and re-roll them to 1/4 inch thickness. Add the pie crust to the muffin tins.
In a small saucepan add the apples, sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice and cornstarch. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes until the apples are softened and thickened.
To make the crisp topping, combine the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, salt, oats and butter to a bowl and combine with either a hand mixer or pastry cutter.
Add one tablespoon of apple filling to each muffin well. Add two tablespoons of the crumble topping on top. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely before carefully removing.
Muffin:
Streusel Topping:
Preheat oven to 400. Line a muffin tin with cupcake wrappers.
In a large bowl, mix together wet and dry ingredients for the muffins until well combined. Gently stir in chopped apple. Scoop about 1/4 cup batter into each cupcake liner; the cups should be 2/3 full. Set aside
In a medium bowl, mix together ingredients for streusel topping. Spoon streusel topping on top of the batter in each muffin cup. Sprinkled enough to cover the entire top. Sprinkle a little cinnamon on top of the streusel.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, brown sugar, oats and butter; reserve 1-1/2 cups mixture for topping. Press remaining mixture onto bottom and up sides of an ungreased 9-inch pie plate.
In a large saucepan, mix sugar, cornstarch and water until smooth; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in apples and vanilla. Pour into crust. Crumble topping over filling.
Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Yield: 8 servings.
I like to use peanut butter cookie dough for the crust of this delicious dessert pizza. As a convenience, you can use prepared refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough as a time saver. I'm sure the same could be said for the sugar cookie crust in this recipe.
Sugar Cookie Crust:
Caramel Apple Fruit Pizza:
Cream Cheese Frosting:
Sugar Cookie Crust: Beat the butter and shortening together. Add granulated sugar and cream together for 2 to 3 minutes until lighter in color and fluffier in texture. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Mix in the baking powder, salt and flour. Press dough into a greased 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 17 minutes.
Cream Cheese Frosting: Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the softened butter. Mix in powdered sugar.
Add vanilla and half-n-half, if necessary.
Assembly: Put the diced apples in the club soda water immediately after dicing them. Soak them in the water for about 3 minutes and then drain the water.
Spread the prepared cream cheese frosting (recipe above) on the cooled sugar cookie crust. Sprinkle with toffee bits. Top with the diced apples, sprinkle with chopped pecans and drizzle the caramel sauce over the top.
Have a great week and, until next time happy cooking.
