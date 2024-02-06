Picking and plucking season

By Paul Schnare

As the days get shorter and the leaves start to fall, pumpkins are plump for picking, apples are ripe for plucking and tractors are ready for wagon-pulling. It's the time of year for families to take trips to farms and local pumpkin patches to enjoy the weather and time together.

Knowlan Family Farm, in Burfordville, is just one of these places that offers a family-oriented atmosphere with daylong family fun. Kristal Flentge was among the several parents to bring out their families to the farm to enjoy apple picking, wagon rides, pumpkin picking and time with the farm animals. Flentge's 6-year-old daughter Miriam excitedly showed her mom the first apple she picked.

"Is that your first one?" Flentge asked her daughter as she helped her put the apple into a bag.