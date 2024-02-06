All sections
FeaturesOctober 6, 2018

Picking and plucking season

As the days get shorter and the leaves start to fall, pumpkins are plump for picking, apples are ripe for plucking and tractors are ready for wagon-pulling. It's the time of year for families to take trips to farms and local pumpkin patches to enjoy the weather and time together...

Story and photos by Kassi Jackson
Tyler Blackwell sits with his 2-year-old daughter Adalyn while taking a wagon ride around Knowlan Family Farm Sept. 29 in Burfordville.
Tyler Blackwell sits with his 2-year-old daughter Adalyn while taking a wagon ride around Knowlan Family Farm Sept. 29 in Burfordville.

By Paul Schnare

As the days get shorter and the leaves start to fall, pumpkins are plump for picking, apples are ripe for plucking and tractors are ready for wagon-pulling. It's the time of year for families to take trips to farms and local pumpkin patches to enjoy the weather and time together.

Knowlan Family Farm, in Burfordville, is just one of these places that offers a family-oriented atmosphere with daylong family fun. Kristal Flentge was among the several parents to bring out their families to the farm to enjoy apple picking, wagon rides, pumpkin picking and time with the farm animals. Flentge's 6-year-old daughter Miriam excitedly showed her mom the first apple she picked.

"Is that your first one?" Flentge asked her daughter as she helped her put the apple into a bag.

After picking apples, families are able to enjoy a wagon ride through the farm and children are able to spend time on the new play space or visiting with the newest farm residents: kunekune pigs, pygmy goats and a young Scottish highland cow.

Titus Flentge, 4, proudly shows his mom Kristal Flentge the apple he picked at Knowlan Family Farm.
Titus Flentge, 4, proudly shows his mom Kristal Flentge the apple he picked at Knowlan Family Farm.

Further north, the Perryville Pumpkin Farm also offers families a space to pick their perfect pumpkin and enjoy a day of family-fun activities. With activities built on the foundation of using on-hand materials found on the farm, farm owner Dianna Koenig aims to promote agriculture through each experience.

Children are able to play in a small pool full of corn kernels, rather than sand or rocks, can jump from hay bail to hay bail and can race small pumpkins in specially-designed derby cars made out of wood.

"We love to have people come out and make memories," Koenig said.

