Balls of fire vary in size.

There is the sun, with a diameter of more than 864,000 miles.

And then there's Margaret Hill, who stands 4-foot-something.

The former is the energetic core of our solar system and has been the topic of much discussion with a total eclipse to occur over parts of this region on Aug. 21, and the latter is a physics professor at Southeast Missouri State University who has been leading some of the public education about the event.

The eclipse provides one of those rare teaching moments for which educators thank their lucky stars. It creates another phenomenon -- an atmosphere where the public sits up and takes notice and wants to know more.

Hill has been shedding light on the topic, getting acquainted with Cub Scouts, talking to elementary students and addressing older audiences, including a gathering of more than 100 people at the Cape Public Library in June.

Equipped with bubbling curiosity, friendly nature and about 40 years of teaching experience at a multitude of levels, Hill has been a beacon of enlightenment for the community about the eclipse, radiating her love and excitement for science in a personable fashion.

"I wish we had more [teaching moments]," Hill says. "I grew up in the NASA days, where they were sending men into space -- we had the first space walk. People got excited and got behind the science. They felt a part of scientific discovery, and I think since then things have kind of toned down a little bit. Scientists sometimes become a little standoffish, they sometimes don't believe the public can understand what they do, and yet the public has a great interest in science, if they're given the chance.

"And I think it's a really good time to build those bridges again and get people involved in it because there are so many neat little activities and neat little experiments that you can do to just enjoy life."

She believes learning is fun, full of fascination, questions and discovery. She wears her inquisitive nature quite well, which includes a UV bracelet. When activated, it changes colors and, quite possibly, train of thought.

Hill has been probing material magnetism since enrolling as a graduate student at SIU Carbondale in 1986, but the UV bracelet is just as effective at coaxing her inquisitive nature. She looks at it and the questions quickly percolate, an infectious outlook she likes to share with students of all ages.

"Does our sunscreen work?" Hill asks, looking at the beads on her wrist with childlike curiosity. "We can take these UV beads and put sunscreen on them and see if they still change colors or whether the sunscreen works very well. Can you get a suntan under water? You take the beads and you dunk them in a bucket of water and you see if they change color."

In an instant, it becomes quite apparent our surroundings are one giant question mark.

So is the thought process within the cranium of a physics professor, applying one of the basic laws of physics -- a body in motion stays in motion -- to the mind. Her interest is reflected in her voice, with words and questions emerging quickly and with frequent inflections.

"My two favorite questions are: 'Why?' and 'How do we know?'" Hill says.

She became the first female physics teacher at Southeast, and remains the lone physics teacher 17 years later. She surveys audiences at conventions and can't help but ask questions.

"There are so few women in physics and engineering," Hill says. "Just last year I reached the point, 'Is it never gonna change?' It's like, I've tried to be patient and I've tried to be open-minded and they keep saying ... and every once in a while you'll see these incremental improvements in the number of women in physics and engineering, and yet, it really hasn't changed. Not much. I guess back then it was maybe 10 percent, but there's only about 18 percent females as professors in physics."