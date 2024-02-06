Photos of food bring back fond memories

Do you believe you have a calling? Do you believe we each have our own path and purpose? Do you believe in the universe or karma? I do.

I recognize what I refer to as "God moments" in my life, but you are free to call them whatever you like. I believe that sometimes I receive messages of validation in a loud, clear and indisputable manner. Other times God moments appear slowly, like staring at a one of those optical illusion posters. The harder I stare, the more difficult it is to see the hidden picture. If I'm lucky, a friend will be nearby to assure me there IS a hidden picture. That friend may even coach me into relaxing my eyes and focusing on something else long enough to allow the image to reveal itself.

That's how I felt as I contemplated a topic for this article, the final "Ask a Foodie" article of the year. A summation of what has been an abundant year for some, business as usual for others and a turbulent year for so many. I had so many ideas, but none of them seemed to capture what I wanted to say. Was I overthinking this? Absolutely. I reviewed the Ask A Foodie spreadsheet of every Ask A Foodie article and restaurant visited over the past two years for inspiration. It includes a grand total of 111 articles. Approximately half of those were mine. Rebecca and I have eaten a lot of food. I contemplated writing a "countdown" of restaurants. A Top 10, maybe? I decided against it because my "favorite" is always subject to whim. I considered creating a Top 10 list of foodie goals for 2021. Maybe it would result in someone temporarily adding an authentic Spanish paella or English afternoon tea experience to their menu? Hint, hint. I was excited but, as the deadline loomed, I struggled to narrow it down.

Then, my God moment happened. I received a notification from the photo app on my cellphone. I clicked on the notification and was taken to a collection of photos titled "Tasty Bites Over the Years." As I began to scroll, I realized they were all photos I had taken of food. To be honest, it was kind of creepy. I didn't create a food folder or title the photos. My phone recognized the photos and categorized them all on its own. What else is my phone doing all on it's own? It would be fantastic if my phone could file my taxes for me ... but I digress.

As I glanced through the photos I realized they weren't merely pictures of food. Most were memories of time spent with the people I love most in this world. The traditional Whataburger meal after crossing the Texas State Line. I haven't had one in four years. IHOP the morning (afternoon-ish) after prom. That was two years ago. A sushi birthday celebration. Introducing my kid to Schlotzsky's while out of town on a college visit. Others reminded me of meals enjoyed while pursuing professional endeavors. Still others represented an opportunity to savor the flavors of my heritage: menudo at one restaurant and a bite of pan dulce at another.