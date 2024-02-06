Photos of food bring back fond memories

Do you believe you have a calling? Do you believe we each have our own path and purpose? Do you believe in the universe or karma? I do.
I recognize what I refer to as "God moments" in my life, but you are free to call them whatever you like. I believe that sometimes I receive messages of validation in a loud, clear and indisputable manner. Other times God moments appear slowly, like staring at a one of those optical illusion posters. The harder I stare, the more difficult it is to see the hidden picture. If I'm lucky, a friend will be nearby to assure me there IS a hidden picture. That friend may even coach me into relaxing my eyes and focusing on something else long enough to allow the image to reveal itself.
That's how I felt as I contemplated a topic for this article, the final "Ask a Foodie" article of the year. A summation of what has been an abundant year for some, business as usual for others and a turbulent year for so many. I had so many ideas, but none of them seemed to capture what I wanted to say. Was I overthinking this? Absolutely. I reviewed the Ask A Foodie spreadsheet of every Ask A Foodie article and restaurant visited over the past two years for inspiration. It includes a grand total of 111 articles. Approximately half of those were mine. Rebecca and I have eaten a lot of food. I contemplated writing a "countdown" of restaurants. A Top 10, maybe? I decided against it because my "favorite" is always subject to whim. I considered creating a Top 10 list of foodie goals for 2021. Maybe it would result in someone temporarily adding an authentic Spanish paella or English afternoon tea experience to their menu? Hint, hint. I was excited but, as the deadline loomed, I struggled to narrow it down.
Then, my God moment happened. I received a notification from the photo app on my cellphone. I clicked on the notification and was taken to a collection of photos titled "Tasty Bites Over the Years." As I began to scroll, I realized they were all photos I had taken of food. To be honest, it was kind of creepy. I didn't create a food folder or title the photos. My phone recognized the photos and categorized them all on its own. What else is my phone doing all on it's own? It would be fantastic if my phone could file my taxes for me ... but I digress.
As I glanced through the photos I realized they weren't merely pictures of food. Most were memories of time spent with the people I love most in this world. The traditional Whataburger meal after crossing the Texas State Line. I haven't had one in four years. IHOP the morning (afternoon-ish) after prom. That was two years ago. A sushi birthday celebration. Introducing my kid to Schlotzsky's while out of town on a college visit. Others reminded me of meals enjoyed while pursuing professional endeavors. Still others represented an opportunity to savor the flavors of my heritage: menudo at one restaurant and a bite of pan dulce at another.
There were times the food was simple, but the people behind it were amazing. Other times it was all about sharing a rare, elegant, expertly crafted fine dining experience. Every now and then, in the middle of it all, were moments of horrible food and worse service that I could not, in good conscience, share with you. Those ideas were scrapped altogether. Maybe the food industry wasn't their thing. Maybe they were burnt out or having an off day. I had options. I would give them a second try or I could choose never to darken their doorstep again. If you can't help someone at least don't hurt them, right?
What did I glean from this cellphone-instigated trip through memory lane? Are you expecting something about rainbows, unicorns and butterflies at this point? Good, because that's what you're getting.
When you're struggling, relax and let things come into focus. They will. Share food with people you love or like. Foodie adventures are all around, be creative with your bucket list and go make some memories. Keep eating. Keep reading. I'll catch you on the flip side.
Best wishes for a happy, healthy, and abundant new year to you and yours.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.