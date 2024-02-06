All sections
FeaturesOctober 2, 2021

Photo essay: SEMO students perform 'Guys and Dolls' at the River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus is hosting "Guys and Dolls" until Sunday at the Bedell Performance Hall. "Guys and Dolls," is based on Damon Runyon's story and characters that follows a gambler trying to pull off a high-stakes craps game...

Sarah Yenesel
Mary McGough as Miss Adelaide sings A Bushel and a Peck while performing with the hot box dancers during a dress rehearsal of Guys and Dolls on Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
Mary McGough as Miss Adelaide sings A Bushel and a Peck while performing with the hot box dancers during a dress rehearsal of Guys and Dolls on Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus is hosting "Guys and Dolls" until Sunday at the Bedell Performance Hall.

"Guys and Dolls," is based on Damon Runyon's story and characters that follows a gambler trying to pull off a high-stakes craps game.

According to a note on COVID-19 safety protocols in the playbill, "We are grateful to be able to perform this production of Guys & Dolls without masks. Throughout the process, rigorous precautions were taken to ensure the safety of all involved." It also noted that all those involved were masked at rehearsals until the final dress rehearsal, and all members of the cast are fully vaccinated

Community
