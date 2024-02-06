Photo essay: Area students head back to school

As summer edges close to its end, schools are getting loud again.

At Saxony Lutheran High School's new-student orientation, the clamor of freshmen learning school chants echoes though the high school's halls. They get to know each other through rock--paper--scissors tournaments, and by answering silly questions with random partners. "If life were a movie, which actor or actress would you like to play you," asked counselor Judith Fuch.

During Scott City School District's back-to-school night, students, parents and faculty swarm through the district's grounds. They chat in the cafeteria, tour classrooms, meet with teachers. The younger students run giddily through the halls with balloons.

This new school year brings excitement and changes. For Kyndal Fadler, it will be her first year teaching on her own. She prepares her classroom at Notre Dame Regional High School by tacking posters on the wall and writing on her white-board calendar. She looks forward to making connections to students, she said.