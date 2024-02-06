Photo essay: Area students head back to school

As summer edges close to its end, schools are getting loud again.
At Saxony Lutheran High School's new-student orientation, the clamor of freshmen learning school chants echoes though the high school's halls. They get to know each other through rock--paper--scissors tournaments, and by answering silly questions with random partners. "If life were a movie, which actor or actress would you like to play you," asked counselor Judith Fuch.
During Scott City School District's back-to-school night, students, parents and faculty swarm through the district's grounds. They chat in the cafeteria, tour classrooms, meet with teachers. The younger students run giddily through the halls with balloons.
This new school year brings excitement and changes. For Kyndal Fadler, it will be her first year teaching on her own. She prepares her classroom at Notre Dame Regional High School by tacking posters on the wall and writing on her white-board calendar. She looks forward to making connections to students, she said.
"Those relationships are so important, especially since COVID is such a crazy time," Fadler added.
For some students, the end of summer means the end of fun: They trudge begrudgingly back into school halls, wishing summer break could've lasted longer.
Though, for seniors, the start of the new year signifies their last first-day of school. To mark the moment, Cape Central High School students paint their parking spaces on the school's lot, a long-standing tradition of the school's.
Friends and family surround students as a DJ plays music in the background. They laugh and talk as seniors paint parking spaces that years of students before them once claimed as their own, as will years of students after them.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.