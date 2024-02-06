Phillips: A Hand Up

Maybe 50 years ago, I heard a story about “sweat deposits” or “sweat equity". It’s been long enough I don’t remember what the original story was about, but I sure remember the facts. “Sweat equity” is where you have to make a physical work investment in the growing of the produce, before you can benefit from the harvest. You can buy the produce where your sweat equity is in the form of cash. But you can’t expect the produce free. You have to have invested sweat somewhere in the equation or the process.

We used to grow bunches of tomatoes and cucumbers, and we’d sell the tomatoes for $2.50 to $3 a pound. Our cucumbers would cost $1 each or six for $5. Some grumbled about the cost, but they never showed up to help grow and weed and harvest or even pay some on our $140-a-month water bills. They never made a sweat investment in our tomatoes or cucumbers. And, honestly, down through the years we have not had one person come and weed and sweat in our gardens. Some have wanted to come and help pick, but that’s kind of a cheap way out.

Years ago when I went to college, I borrowed money to help pay for the college tuition and expenses. At that time, if you became a teacher and worked in an impoverished area, it would cancel out your student loan over a period of time. It was like you had to invest your time in service for the debt to be canceled. I didn’t become a teacher, so Marge and I paid off my student loans. It was a really neat idea. In other words, to have your student loans canceled, you had to make a sacrifice of your time working in an area of the country that was less than ideal.

I’m afraid that today we have way too many programs and services where things or programs or food or whatever are totally free with no opportunity to invest in the program. There’s something about working for something, investing your time in it, that makes it more meaningful than simply getting it free with no strings. Part of this is our pride. If we receive something free, it’s kind of a handout. But if we invest some time and sweat in it, it’s a handup.

I fully believe we’ve allowed ourselves to fall into the trap of not only wanting but accepting free goods and free services no matter the source and whether we really need them at all. We have quite literally become dependent on them. I personally feel in many ways we have swallowed our pride and just went with the flow and never even questioned what we’ve lost and who we’ve become.